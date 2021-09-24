TULSA, Okla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Jazz Depot, home of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, announced its new brand, website and social media pages that focus on celebrating jazz and gospel in the Tulsa community. The Jazz Depot is currently closed to the public except for special events while it undergoes an extensive renovation to improve the building's facilities and Hall of Fame memorabilia displays.
The Jazz Depot is open for weekly special event performances that are free to the public, including:
- Jazz Depot – Jazz Jam, every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Eicher Wednesdays, featuring Shelby Eicher and special guest performances, every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Practice, every Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, located in the Jazz Depot, is dedicated to preserving, promoting and illuminating the true art forms of jazz, blues and gospel music by featuring Oklahoma artists who have made a significant contribution to its development. The Jazz Depot has created a special place on the new website to continue to honor and recognize those inducted into the Hall of Fame while the museum located inside the Jazz Depot is being renovated.
The Jazz Depot is located at 5 S. Boston, Tulsa, OK 74103. For events, tracking renovation progress and other updates, visit the Jazz Depot website, JazzDepotLIVE.com or follow the Jazz Depot on Facebook.
About the Jazz Depot
The Jazz Depot is a historic venue in the heart of downtown Tulsa. In 1927, the modern art deco was built as the Tulsa Union Train Depot that operated until 1967. Since then, the building was used as offices, as part of the 2025 Vision Funding in 2007, and as a community venue to celebrate the jazz, gospel and blues music in Oklahoma's history. The Jazz Depot hosts special music events and is home to the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.
