LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The popular travel, tourism, and entertainment podcast TripCast360 showcases some of the world's hottest travel destinations this month.
TripCast360 hosts, Michael Gordon Bennett and David Cumberbatch interview guests from all walks of life including their very own listeners and industry leaders, to athletes, foodies, actors and more. By showcasing diverse perspectives on the industry, listeners can enjoy a truly global adventure.
Among their most recent podcasts is a feature on Bonaire entitled "Bon Bini Bonaire." In this episode Michael and David discuss the most often-overlooked island of the ABC chain (Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao) in the Caribbean. Their guest is adventure travel specialist Katherine Parker Magyar. She just returned from Bonaire and paints a wonderful picture of one of planet earth's best sustainable and eco-friendly tourist destinations. It's an island surrounded by largely protected waters which makes scuba diving and snorkeling (including night snorkeling) among the best in the world. Learn all about Bonaire tourism from water adventures, to hiking, culture and cuisine. CLICK HERE.
"Croatia Charm" features a frequent listener turned contributor to TripCast360, Jamie Edwards. Her family of 13 journeyed to Croatia in August and enjoyed two weeks equally divided between land and sea. The first week was spent on a rent villa with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The second on a gullet cruising the Adriatic Sea.
It's Jamie's third trip to what's quickly turned into a vacation hotspot, especially for A-listers such as Beyonce and Jay Z, Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie, Bono, Neil Patrick Harris, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart to name a few. So, what make's Croatia so special? Get the answer by listening to this podcast by CLICKING HERE.
Award-winning journalist, television host and media entrepreneur Melissa Noel joins Michael and David for "Destination Diaspora." This podcast offers a wide-ranging look at the cultural influences of the African Diaspora on global travel with a focus on the Caribbean and parts of Latin America. This podcast also explored Melissa's native Guyana. CLICK HERE to listen.
New episodes of TripCast360 are available every Monday on their website, tripcast360.com and podcast platforms such as Apple, Google, Spotify, Amazon and iHeartRadio.
