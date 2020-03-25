DALLAS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic leads to more businesses and community resources shuttering their doors in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, communities and organizations are seeking new digital ways to engage with residents in need. The NeedServ Progressive Web App is a project that has been years in the making and was approved for launch just as the world encounters a major global pandemic.
The team at NeedServ (a ministry of The Jesus Alliance) selected the IHUBApp Digital Experience Platform as the tool of choice to build their solution after trying others. Another major factor was the history of the platform having been built for work in South Africa (at the request of Nelson Mandela) and its proven success in remote and extreme environments (such as the Kakuma Refugee Camp). Over the last year, successful pilots have been deployed in areas hit by natural disasters and the teams were just preparing to launch the new app when the pandemic arrived.
"When we started working together, the hope was to be able to better mobilize volunteers to meet the needs of those afflicted in disaster areas," explains InspireHUB Founder and President, Karolyn Hart. "It was exciting when we learned that NeedServ was merging with the Jesus Alliance who had hundreds of thousands of members that could be deployed. Never could we have imagined what is unfolding around the globe today. Now, we understand this sort of collective response is exactly what is needed for a time such as this."
The NeedServ Web App allows users to enter their needs and serves as a conduit to connect those who want to help but don't know how with those who need help and don't know where to ﬁnd it. Needs, which can range from helping a senior with grocery shopping to a request for prayer, are routed to local churches and community organizations where they are then vetted and fulfilled.
The NeedServ Progressive Web App can be obtained by texting NEEDSERV to 55741.
About InspireHUB Inc. - InspireHUB is the creator of the IHUBApp, an award-winning Digital Experience Platform that reduces the risk of missing critical information and allows you to build solutions that are personal, accessible, and most importantly, secure. Build apps, hubs, portals, intranets, extranets, and more! Our proprietary suite of tools will elevate your digital experience above the noise. InspireHUB can be found on the web at www.inspirehub.com .
About Jesus Alliance - The Jesus Alliance is an alliance of churches, nonprofits, businesses, and individuals working together to share the good news of Jesus Christ through service. https://thejesusalliance.org.
