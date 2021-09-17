NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A New York Fashion Week Panel on the impact of influencers on fashion and music, featured five influencers and drew a crowd of over 100 guests attending NYFW.
WHO:
Top Influencer Panelists: Nefatari Cooper, Jessica Markowski, Nyakim Gatwech, Bri Wilburn, Alexandra Dieck aka Lex
Designers Byron Lars, Yeohlee Teng, CFDA 2021 honoree
Model Coco
Stylists Freddie Leiba, Mykel C. Smith, Debra Ginyard
Singer Felycia Pendergrass, Teddy Pendergrass II
Moderator Darlene Gillard-Jones
WHAT
#NYFWOnFifth presented a panel discussion on the impact of influencers on fashion and music.
Discussion followed by mixer with 100 plus guests from fashion and music.
Cooper, Gatwech, Markowski, Dieck and Wilburn, all millennials who represent a range of races and backgrounds, were part of a panel presented during NYFW to discuss their work as influencers in fashion and music.
Cooper, who is also a recording artist, convened the discussion. "I realized there was a need for influencers' voices to be heard more clearly and also educate business leaders on the impact of influencers in fashion and music," said Cooper.
"There was a disconnect in the fashion and music industries about the role influencers play," said Cooper. Cooper's song "Bring Yuh Body" is gaining spins on New York's top radio station Power 105.1.
WHERE
NYFWOnFifth
608 Fifth Avenue, first and second floors, New York City
WHEN
Sunday September 12, 2021 11-1 pm
MEDIA CONTACT
For more information please contact:
J Dot Agency
319201 @email4pr.com
917 407-7811
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-impact-of-influencers-continues-to-grow-as-consumers-seek-authenticity-301379613.html
SOURCE Nefatari Cooper