MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, with host Dennis Quaid, the leading actor from "The Rookie," gears up with content providers to discuss the significance of library access on a new episode. Viewpoint will feature leading industry experts on the program to shed light on libraries' role in modern society. Relevant providers and organizations will provide information for the episode.
Libraries play an essential role in society, offering access to an abundance of knowledge and culture. They create opportunities for learning in a safe and accessible environment, support education and literacy, and help cultivate new ideas and perspectives that support an innovative and creative society. In addition, libraries offer extensive forms of research in the form of journals, articles, magazines, and bibliographies.
Libraries offer space for students to learn and make for an ideal space to engage in research. These institutions provide 100 percent free access to educational resources, so no matter an individual's socioeconomic status, they can find the resources they need to succeed, finding the answers to questions they otherwise could not find.
Viewpoint is proud to highlight the greatness of libraries on its educational platform and will reveal further information about the importance of access to the institutions in the upcoming episode. Dennis Quaid will introduce the segment.
The educational program "Viewpoint" with Dennis Quaid is made for educational purposes. The show is the recipient of multiple awards and boasts a team of widely experienced developers and creators who anchor the show.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid