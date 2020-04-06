LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when grocery stores bear empty shelves and farmers markets take a hiatus due to social distancing recommendations, CropSwap introduces a game-changing farm-to-phone app that connects consumers with the best farmers and growers in their communities, making it easier, safer, and more accessible than ever to buy fresh produce online.
"The impact of this pandemic on our shopping habits has been significant," says Roberto Reiner, CEO and co-founder of CropSwap. "It has become more evident than ever of our urgent need for a smarter, more sustainable shared food economy. CropSwap empowers shoppers to search fresh, local produce in their area and arrange a purchase and safe exchange of products. During these difficult times and beyond, we hope to be a path toward a more accessible, conscious and sustainable food system."
CropSwap was developed to cut down on food waste and deliver a smarter, more sustainable alternative to the food industry while supporting local economies. Functioning like Instacart for local produce, the app showcases seasonal inventory in real-time and simplifies the sales process by allowing buyers to communicate directly with nearby farmers and growers. Beyond offering a convenient platform to buy and sell fresh produce, CropSwap provides farmers and growers with multiple tools to help develop their businesses as well as the ability to host educational courses and events.
"Right now, many grocery shelves are sparse and fresh produce is limited. With CropSwap, you can begin browsing fresh produce available in your area, all from the convenience of your phone," says Reiner. "However, it isn't only shoppers who are benefitting. Several local farms that once relied exclusively on selling to restaurants are now turning to CropSwap to make up for business lost due to the government-mandated closures."
In addition to providing an easy exchange of fresh produce, CropSwap plans to launch several more beneficial features, including additional scalable business tools for its farm and grower partners, direct delivery, the ability to connect sellers with restaurants, and customizable, subscription-based CropBoxes filled with shoppers' choice of local produce, seeds, and plants.
CropSwap is now available worldwide and is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, please visit www.cropswap.com.
