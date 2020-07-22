CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey conducted by PCMA, 87% of event industry professionals said they have canceled — and 66% have postponed — events as a result of COVID-19. Seven out of 10 respondents have moved their face-to-face event partially or fully to a virtual platform and believe these types of events will continue alongside in-person events in the future.
Earlier this year, the International Association of Women (IAW) launched two new initiatives to help connect women with support and resources: Regional Networking Events and Virtual Networking Roundtables. IAW recognizes that now more than ever, virtual events are key to continuing to foster networking opportunities that bring our members together, and we are excited to announce these two innovative programs.
"These dynamic events connect women with a community that is supportive, inspirational, and motivating," Megan Bozzuto, VP of Marketing & Membership Experience said. "IAW members feel supported during a very difficult time, and we've seen powerful relationships formed through these interactive, virtual experiences."
Regional networking events are hosted through Zoom meetings, which allows for interaction through video and chat. Keynote speakers provide collaborative content that inspires, motivates and educates viewers (past topics have covered personal branding, confidence in women, motivation, and building an elevator pitch). Meeting participants also take part in breakout rooms, which allow for small-group discussion and networking. These events are open to the public and can be accessed through iawomen.com/events.
"While we can't replicate the experience that takes place at our in-person events, we are confident that these regional networking events provide a positive alternative," Ms. Bozzuto added.
In addition to Regional Networking Events, IAW Virtual Networking Roundtables are member-only Influencer-hosted sessions that are focused on a specific topic and allow for sharing of resources, discussion, and collaboration. These small-group conversations provide Influencer-level members an opportunity to promote themselves to the network. Members who participate are able to network, share information and resources, and connect with one another. Sessions are hosted two to three times a week. Topics have included marketing, confidence, writing skills, personal branding, motivation, health, online presence, and more.
Access to a strong network of professional women is a signature benefit of IAW membership, and it is especially important during these difficult times. By offering these innovative virtual initiatives, IAW continues its commitment to helping our members stay connected with a community of supportive, inspiring women.
The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally and promote themselves and their businesses.
