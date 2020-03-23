SOPOT, Poland, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rebel Babel Ensemble, led by L.U.C. - a composer, producer and winner of many awards for projects combining scratches with classical and film music, arranged sampled songs by DJ Premier for jazz big band. DJ Eprom, IDA World Champion in the Show, Technical and Show Class categories, as well as DJShop Workshop Battle and Skrecz.com Battle in the Pro category are also engaged in the project. In total, almost 100 musicians from Europe and the USA took part in the project. Recordings were made in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, New Orleans, Connecticut, Gdansk (PL), Warsaw (PL), Sopot (PL) and Wrocław (PL). Work on the project lasted over a year!
L.U.C., the originator of the tribute and co-founder of Rebel Babel Ensemble, said that one of the factors that inspired him to this arrangement is remembering other artists by DJ Premier himself.
"Our orchestra is trying to make positive surprises. Sometimes it's a concert with car horns for those drivers who are tired of the morning road to work, sometimes it's playing for sick children in the hospice and sometimes almost 500 days of work and a birthday present for the hip-hop icon," says L.U.C. "We really liked it very much that DJ Premier remembers about other artists and makes sure that their work is not forgotten. This tribute is our expression of gratitude and respect. And a bit late gift for 50th birthday!"
DJ Eprom adds - "DJ Premier is a unique producer for me. I grew up on his sounds, listening to the GangStarr, KRS ONE, Jeru The Damaja, MOP, Group Home over and over again, as well as recordings of many others who were touched by the Premier's talent. His work set a very important direction in hip hop and left a strong mark on all those brought up during the Golden Era. This tribute is my personal salute to him."
The premiere of "Dialog II - Tribute to DJ Premier" took place on March 21, 10:00 CEST, when the arrangement and accompanying clip are published on youtube channel L.U.C. films: https://www.youtube.com/lucfilms
REBEL BABEL ENSEMBLE is an international, unlimited Big Band that has already 10,000 musicians, which gives performances all over the world, inviting musicians from local orchestras and big bands. Meetings and workshops are a form of preparing big concerts at major festivals as well as crazy performances combining live music with the sounds of nature or technology. The project connects musicians, singers and composers from different regions by crossing cultures, languages and stylistic genres. The idea of the project is to build dialogue and understanding through music as well as fulfill the dreams of young musicians by creating for them educational and stage meetings with professionals and stars of large format. More information: http://rebelbabel.com/#ensemble
