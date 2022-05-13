The Jacksonville Symphony's 2022/23 season presents an ambitious lineup of international guest conductors, award-winning artists, and diverse concert programming in its various series, reflecting its theme of Boundless Possibilities.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- President and CEO of the Jacksonville Symphony Steven B. Libman and Music Director Courtney Lewis have unveiled an impressive slate of performances, international guest conductors, and artists that will be featured in the Symphony's 2022/23 season.
"I am proud to announce our 73rd year of bringing world-class music to our Jacksonville community," said Libman. "With even more guest stars, masterpieces in our concert programming, and high-caliber musicians joining the Symphony, I am delighted to share a season that truly embodies its theme of Boundless Possibilities."
The 2022/23 season, which runs from September 23, 2022, to July 10, 2023, will showcase a wide variety of performances in its various series as well artists both familiar and new to Jacoby Symphony Hall.
2022/23 Season Highlights:
Taking center stage in the upcoming season are acclaimed guest artists including pianists Conrad Tao, Alessio Bax, and Natasha Paremski, cellist Joshua Roman, and guest conductors Nathan Aspinall, Carlos Miguel Prieto, and Chloé van Soeterstède.
Commencing the season are two, free community concerts on September 23 and 24 conducted by Kevin Fitzgerald, the Symphony's newly appointed Associate Conductor. Also joining the Symphony to assist Lewis with leading the various ensembles in practice and performance is Adelya Nartadjieva as its new concertmaster.
Classical, Pops, and More:
The Florida Blue Classical Series will make a grand opening on September 30 and October 1 with Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, followed by 11 other standout performances including Bach, Beethoven & Brahms, 1,001 Nights: Scheherazade, and Conrad Tao Plays Prokofiev. As part of the Symphony's multi-year project that features five commissions from today's brightest composers, Sean Shepherd's original work will see its world premiere in the Mozart, Brahms & Shepherd concert.
The calendar for the Fidelity National Pops Series is filled with concerts celebrating famous artists like Tina Turner & Aretha Franklin, Revolution: Music of the Beatles, and Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn.
Back by popular demand is the Symphonic Night at the Movies Series showcasing Rocky, Jurassic Park, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™.
The Friday morning Raymond James Coffee Series will be back with eight concerts encompassing popular music ranging from The Paul Simon Soundbook to the Myths and Legends of Jean Sibelius. There will also be five Thursday evening concerts in the Symphony In 60 Series unveiling unique symphonic experiences like At the Ballet that welcomes live dancers to the stage. The Concert Organ Series will also return with three Saturday evening concerts spotlighting the monumental Bryan Concert Organ and esteemed guest artists.
Another highlight on the 2022/23 schedule is the grand production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Magic Flute, one of the world's most beloved operas, that presents a star-studded cast, the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus, students from the University of North Florida School of Music, and the Symphony.
"My favorite Mozart opera, The Magic Flute, is a fairy tale of good versus evil, enlightenment versus ignorance, and the journey of finding your own way in the world," said Lewis. "Full of some of Mozart's greatest arias, including The Queen of the Night's stratospheric high Fs, we can't wait to share this brand-new Jacksonville Symphony production."
Holiday Specials will also return with the festive traditions of Holiday Pops, the 50th anniversary of the Jacksonville Symphony's First Coast Nutcracker, and Handel's Messiah.
"It is remarkable to see all the strides we have made to enriching lives through symphonic music, and this upcoming season will be a testament to just how much farther we continue to go," said Libman.
Tickets & Subscriptions:
Subscriptions are on sale now with single tickets available beginning August 15, 2022. For more information on the 2022/23 season and how to secure the best seats, visit JaxSymphony.org or call 904.354.5547.
The Jacksonville Symphony is North Florida's leading music nonprofit offering live performances at Jacoby Symphony Hall in the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts and other venues throughout the area. In addition, the Symphony provides music instruction for youth and operates the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras. For more information about the Symphony, visit JaxSymphony.org, like them at facebook.com/JaxSymphony; follow them on @jaxsymphony, on Instagram at JaxSymphony and on YouTube at JacksonvilleSymphony.
