For the first time in the organization's history, the Jacksonville Symphony will host a Pride Night celebration on May 26 to conclude its Symphony In 60 series of the 2021/22 season. The Symphony will donate proceeds raised in a 50/50 raffle to JASMYN, an organization that provides supportive services for LGBTQIA+ youth. The Symphony's Pride Night event demonstrates its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, through culturally responsive performances, education, and community initiatives.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jacksonville Symphony makes a grand finale for its Symphony In 60 series of the 2021/22 season with its first celebration of Pride Night on May 26.
Commencing the evening is a pre-concert cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle. The funds will be donated to JASMYN, an organization dedicated to promoting the empowerment of LGBTQIA+ youth through a variety of supportive services.
"The Jacksonville Symphony is thrilled to partner with JASMYN to host our very first Pride Night and mark the evening as an exciting moment in our organization's history," said Steven B. Libman, President and CEO of the Jacksonville Symphony. "We are proud to pair our mission of enriching lives through symphonic music with JASMYN'S mission to make the community a more welcoming place for its youth."
At 6:30 p.m., Music Director Courtney Lewis will conduct the Symphony in a one-hour long performance in Jacoby Symphony Hall titled Mozart & Juliette. Performing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Clarinet Concerto is Giovanni Bertoni, the principal clarinetist of the Jacksonville Symphony. The concert will then conclude with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's beloved Romeo and Juliette Overture- Fantasy.
"At JASMYN, we know that the LGBTQIA+ community is part of every aspect of life from classical to pop music, across party lines, in the military and in every business in America today," said Cindy Watson, CEO of JASMYN. "To have an institution in Jacksonville like the Symphony create this safe space and acknowledge their support of the full spectrum of queer people here is a bellwether for others."
JASMYN will direct all funds raised from the raffle to its Youth Pride Fund, which directly benefits LGBTQIA+ young people by making special opportunities possible including JASMYN's Storybook Prom, its Pride Parade float, and its Summer Art Series.
In its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Symphony engages in
culturally responsive performances, education, and community initiatives. These core values are reflected in the makeup of its patrons, orchestra, professional staff, and board as the organization mirrors the community it serves.
For tickets or more information, visit jaxsymphony.org or call 904.354.5547.
The Jacksonville Symphony is North Florida's leading music nonprofit offering live performances at Jacoby Symphony Hall in the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts and other venues throughout the area. In addition, the Symphony provides music instruction for youth and operates the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras. For more information about the Symphony, visit JaxSymphony.org, like them at facebook.com/JaxSymphony; follow them on @jaxsymphony, on Instagram at JaxSymphony and on YouTube at JacksonvilleSymphony.
