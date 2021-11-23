ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the holidays comes a new 3D animated series, "The Jolliest Elf," debuting Nov. 25 on Kidoodle.TV and later in the season on Discovery Kids in Latin America and Brazil. Director Chad Eikhoff, creator of holiday special-turned-classic "The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf's Story," is bringing more excitement from The North Pole with this 12-episode, 3D-animated series featuring The North Pole's top signing talent.
In the series, Santa's elves (and reindeer) showcase their top vocal talents on stage while The Jolliest Elf judges – the glamorous, former-winner Glo, the discerning talent scout Tiny and the lovable Frosty – dish out compliments and criticisms.
Each contestant on The Jolliest Elf performs one original Christmas song, written and produced by Eikhoff and Grammy-award-winning producer Samuel AsH, and a Christmas classic. All 10 songs from The Jolliest Elf - Season 1 appear on The Jolliest Elf album which can be streamed anywhere music played.
"There's so much joy, wonder and pure talent at The North Pole, it's only natural that I would be inspired to collaborate with The Big Guy to showcase these amazing elves and reindeer," remarked Eikhoff. "I know that The Jolliest Elf will bring a ton of fun, music, singing, dancing and laughter to homes across the globe this Christmas and that makes me pretty jolly myself!"
This first season of The Jolliest Elf was accomplished in one year using an all-new production technique utilizing real-time gaming engine Unreal Engine from Epic Games and and motion capture technologies from Noitom.
Watch The Jolliest Elf as it debuts on Kidoodle.TV and visit TheJolliestElf.com to vote for your favorite contestant! The winner of the inaugural season will be announced, and final episode streamed/aired on December 23.
