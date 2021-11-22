MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The JPR Group, LLC has been announced as a "Gold Winner" in the Print Media/Design (Print) category of the 2021 MarCom Awards for their entry of The Reutlinger Community September 2021 – December 2022 calendar.
The JPR Group worked alongside The Reutlinger Community, a senior living community committed to Jewish values and located in Danville, CA, to create a calendar showcasing artwork created by its residents.https://tinyurl.com/cn79c2aj
The MarCom Awards has honored excellence in marketing and communication since 2004. The contest is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and judged by AMCP professionals in the industry. The JPR Group's Reutlinger Community calendar won the gold award in this competition, vying against more than 6,000 other entries from the United States and over 40 other countries. MarCom awards belong to some of the top business and communication firms in the world.
The Reutlinger Community has faced many challenges caring for their residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare workers, administration and wider Danville community have worked tirelessly to ensure the residents continue to lead happy, healthy lives throughout these difficult circumstances. One of the most effective ways to maintain and support mental health in older adults is by offering opportunities for creative expression. The director of the art program at The Reutlinger Community, Betty Rothaus, gave a little insight into why this is so important for the residents.
"Creating art can bring us into this state of presence! In art classes, residents are making choices on what is in front of them: What subject and media do I want? Where on the page? Higher or lower? Darker or lighter? Red or magenta? [These choices] are mysteriously connected to sensing, feeling, intuition, imagination, thought, ideas, observation, reason, analysis, heart and soul."
Each month of the calendar features a work of art created by one of the residents at The Reutlinger Community along with the title, an artist statement and a picture of the artist.
About The JPR Group
The JPR Group is a public relations and marketing communications group located in Montclair, New Jersey. The firm specializes in public relations, marketing, social media/videography and creative content for clients. For more information, please call (973) 980-0100 or visit http://www.jprgroup.com.
About The Reutlinger Community
Located in Danville, CA, The Reutlinger Community provides high-quality health care and support services to seniors in a life-enhancing and stimulating environment with a commitment to Jewish values. This member of the Eskaton family of senior living communities offers multiple levels of care and a variety of living options, including assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. For more information, please call (925) 648-2800 or visit http://www.rcjl.org.
About Eskaton
Eskaton, a regional nonprofit aging services provider, has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults throughout Northern California for over 50 years. Purpose-driven, inclusive and transparent in all they do, Eskaton seeks to better serve the community by offering diverse choices and integrating technological advancements into daily living. With a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton remains focused on creating a culture of purposeful living and being a catalyst for change. For more information, please call (916) 334-1072 or visit http://www.eskaton.org.
