LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group (TKG), a top-ranked leader in speaking and coaching to the nation's largest financial advisory firms, is pleased to announce the launch of RTDF3 Talent Agency.
RTDF3 is named after Sarano and Brooke Kelley's landmark three-part book series on marketing, entitled "Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients." The third book in the series includes key marketing elements required for advisors to obtain an "elite" status among their target market. The book will be available in 2021.
The launch of RTDF3 comes on the heels of The Kelley Group being featured in a documentary, filmed for Laurence Fishburne's "Behind the Scenes," show. The program airs in September on CNN, CNBC, FOX Business and every PBS station, and features Inc. magazine's Inc. CEO Project as its special guest.
According to Sarano Kelley, co-founder and CEO of TKG, "After years of research and working with publishers, PR agents, and social media experts, we've acquired some of the best resources in the business. Through them, we've been provided the opportunity to be on national television shows such as "Behind the Scenes" and "Good Morning America." With the launch of RTDF3 Talent Agency, we're now able to share these resources with others."
RTDF3's community of experts come from a variety of venues, including: television, radio, magazine, public relations, publishing, social media, and luxury brand partnerships.
Brooke Kelley, co-founder and president of TKG, says, "With our core group of marketing experts, all operating as one agency, we can now take professional service providers and turn them into a celebrity brand. We can help them reverse the deal flow."
Because of their extensive experience with these high-level marketing techniques, Sarano and Brooke are known as the coaches who "walk their talk."
Ben Beck, CFP and managing partner of Beck Bode, said he retained The Kelley Group for help with growing his advisory practice because he knew that running a best-in-class financial services practice doesn't matter if no one knows you exist. Extremely satisfied with the coaching they've provided and the growth his company has experienced, he says, "The Kelley's are like a secret weapon in the battle for clients in this cluttered, media-driven world."
Utilizing more than three decades of extensive research and training experience, The Kelley Group is rated as one of the top training companies in the U.S. To date, more than 250,000 professionals have benefited from its innovative and highly effective training and coaching programs and have been educated and motivated at numerous industry events.
