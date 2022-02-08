LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kinetic Group (TKG) welcomes 'Clix' (4.5M Twitch) and 'Stable Ronaldo' (2.5M Twitch) to their already-stacked talent roster including NICKMERCS, SypherPK, and others. With years of experience expanding their talent's business beyond streaming deals and brand partnerships, TKG will also diversify Clix and Ronaldo's careers against dependency on platform views and volatile content algorithms. TKG leadership will help the duo develop new original content beyond gameplay, optimize e-commerce initiatives and spearhead new, creator-led tournament series.
"With gaming evolving faster than ever, it's easy for creators to focus on the immediate," said Justin Miclat, CEO of The Kinetic Group. "At The Kinetic Group, we have optimized available opportunities while simultaneously building future-proof businesses tailored to each client's unique creativity, skill and focus. We're looking beyond platform and brand partnerships to identify opportunities for client success now and in the future."
With 10.5M+ total followers across all social platforms, 61M hours watched and a peak viewership record of 101k on Twitch alone, Clix, a five-time Fortnite World Cup qualifier remains a fixture in big-money competitive tournaments where his average 21,000 concurrent viewers tune in for a dazzling array of aggressive combat, high-octane comms and a comical vibe that lets his entire community in on the jokes. His global reach includes:
Stable Ronaldo hosts 5.3M total followers and has recorded 42M views while streaming on Twitch. His competitive spirit, dry sense of humor, and unreal skill collide in an entertaining stream that averages nearly 9,000 viewers per broadcast. His global reach includes:
With a collective reach of 46.2M across its entire roster, Clix and Ronaldo join nine other top creators on the growing TKG portfolio. In addition to established stars, the firm has invested aggressively into their Emerging Talent Division led by talent manager, Joowon Lee. Both divisions will continue to grow in response to the consumer's demand for creator-led content and the corresponding business interest from top brands looking to tap that audience. For more on the Kinetic Group, please visit: https://thekinetic.co/
Media Contact
Gabriel del Rio, GdR PR, +1 (310) 500-8972, gabriel@gdr.pr
SOURCE The Kinetic Group