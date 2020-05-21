LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first two episodes of Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas, a new, true-crime narrative podcast series from the Las Vegas Review-Journal in partnership with The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, will be released May 26 on all streaming platforms. The 11-part series chronicles the rise and fall of organized crime in Las Vegas through the voices of those who lived it: ex-mobsters, law enforcement officials, politicians and journalists. Subsequent episodes will be released each week until the series concludes July 28.
The production was made possible by extensive collaboration between the Las Vegas-Review Journal and downtown Las Vegas' The Mob Museum. "Partnering with the Review-Journal on this podcast series was a rewarding experience and a welcome addition to The Mob Museum's focus on creating enhanced online content during its temporary closure,'' said Geoff Schumacher, Vice President of Exhibits and Programs for The Mob Museum. "Our combined resources have yielded a top-shelf production that yanks the veil off the dark history of organized crime in Las Vegas. This is can't-miss listening."
From back alleys to dimly lit basements to the neon glow of the Las Vegas Strip, Review-Journal podcast producer Reed Redmond guides listeners through the 20th-century criminal underworlds of Las Vegas, Chicago and Kansas City.
"The Review-Journal recognizes The Mob Museum as a renowned institution that brings to life the stories that once made headlines in Las Vegas' largest and oldest newspaper," said Glenn Cook, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President for News for the Review-Journal. "The Mobbed Up series represents our most significant collaboration to date with the Museum, and by far our most ambitious podcast project at reviewjournal.com."
The first episode, titled "Our Religion," features the story behind a residential crime scene: belongings tossed around, bullet holes in the walls and a trail of blood leading to the backyard. Hours later, the front page of the evening edition of the Review-Journal features the headline, "Con Suspect Killed in 'Bloody Murder.'" Forty years later, the first Mobbed Up episode revisits the crime with someone who was there when it happened.
New episodes of the 11-part series will be released weekly on Tuesdays following the May 26 Mobbed Up launch. For more information, visit www.reviewjournal.com/mobbedup. Download, subscribe and listen through streaming platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
The complete Mobbed Up schedule is as follows:
- Part One: "Our Religion" (May 26)
- Part Two: "The Family Business" (May 26)
- Part Three: "Claim to Fame" (June 2)
- Part Four: "Open City" (June 9)
- Part Five: "The Argent Empire" (June 16)
- Part Six: "Cleanface" (June 23)
- Part Seven: "Hole in the Wall" (June 30)
- Part Eight: "Strawman" (July 7)
- Part Nine: "Dirty Laundry" (July 14)
- Part 10: "Family Secrets" (July 21)
- Part 11: "Implosion" (July 28)
Editorial Note: Mobbed Up Host/Producer Reed Redmond, Review-Journal Executive Editor/SVP of News Glenn Cook, and representatives from The Mob Museum are available for interviews.
About The Mob Museum
The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides a world-class journey through true stories—from the birth of the Mob to today's headlines. The Mob Museum offers a provocative, contemporary look at these topics through hundreds of artifacts and immersive storylines. Numerous interactive exhibits include a Crime Lab, Firearm Training Simulator and Organized Crime Today exhibit, as well as The Underground, a Prohibition history exhibition featuring a speakeasy and distillery sponsored by Zappos. The Mob Museum has accumulated numerous accolades, including being named one of TripAdvisor's "Top 25 U.S. Museums," one of Las Vegas Weekly's "Twenty Greatest Attractions in Las Vegas History," one of National Geographic's "Top 10 Things to Do in Las Vegas," USA Today's "Best Museum in Nevada" and No. 4 on its list of 10 Best U.S. History Museums, "A Must for Travelers" by The New York Times and one of "20 Places Every American Should See" by FOX News and Budget Travel magazine. The Museum is a two-time winner of the Mayor's Urban Design Award for Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Museum is open daily; visit the website for admission rates and operating hours. For more information, call (702) 229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org.
About the Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.
Contact:
Wanda Blair / 651.307.1159
wblair@reviewjournal.com
Desiree Webb/Erika Pope
The Vox Agency
desiree@thevoxagency.com,
erika@thevoxagency.com
(702) 569-0616, (702) 249-2977