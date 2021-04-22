TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- George Siegal, Director/Producer with Move the World Films, has won a prestigious Award of Distinction from Accolade Global Film Competition. The award was given for Siegal's powerful message in The Last House Standing which highlights that everyone needs a home that doesn't blow away, wash away, or burn down. The Last House Standing features dramatic stories from disaster victims, along with expert advice from Water Ambassador Henk Ovink, Former FEMA Director Brock Long, Sustainability expert Aris Papadopoulos and many others about how important it is for everyone to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to disasters.
The film's director George Siegal says "When you see all the damage after a disaster strikes, and meet victims who lost everything, it makes you wonder why everyone isn't doing more to prepare. As our experts point out in the film, there's something everyone should be doing right now to get ready."
The goal of the Humanitarian Award is to honor filmmakers who are bringing awareness to issues of Ecological, Political, Social Justice, Health and Wellness, Animals, Wildlife, Conservation and Spiritual importance – combined with excellence in filmmaking craft. The winners are hand-picked by the judges and staff from hundreds of entries throughout the year.
Information about the Accolade Competition and a list of recent winners can be found at http://www.AccoladeCompetition.org. In winning a Humanitarian award from Accolade, Move the World Films joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this important award such as three time Oscar-winner Mark Jonathan Harris for "Breaking Point," Peabody Award winner Abby Ginsberg for "And then they Came for Us," "The Sultan and the Saint" narrated by Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, and Oscar-nominee Mark Ruffalo for his documentary with Jon Bowermaster "Dear President Obama," and many more.
Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the Humanitarian winners, "It takes great talent to tackle the world's most pressing issues with film and do a great job. It takes an even greater heart. The Accolade helps set the standard for Humanitarian filmmaking worldwide. The goal of Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve for the incredible job that they do."
For more information call George Siegal 813-440-3074 or visit http://www.TheLastHouseStanding.org.
Media Contact
George Siegal, Move the World Films, Inc., +1 (813) 440-3074, movetheworldfilms@gmail.com
George Siegal, J.E.L. Productions, LLC, 813-440-3074, jelproductions@yahoo.com
SOURCE Move the World Films, Inc.