Noted author & screenwriter Peter S. Beagle is a recipient of the prestigious Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Mythopoeic Awards, & a World Fantasy and Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America 2018 Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master, among other literary achievements. Beagle's focus now is on working in partnership with SHP to explore new projects based upon his extensive library of works, now back within his creative control, and continuing to write new material. Photo courtesy www.beagleverse.com