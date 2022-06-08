The Legend of D.C. Colorado, part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, will stream performances on Volume.com in July of 2022.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Legend of D.C. Colorado, part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, will stream performances on Volume.com in July of 2022. The move will serve as an introduction of theater as another medium featured on the artist-centric platform. Volume.com is a 24/7 streaming service that allows musicians, actors, and artists of various mediums to showcase their talents while easily monetizing their work. The site envisions attracting more actors, playwrights, directors, and theater companies to its unique platform as a viewing medium for new audiences.
The Legend of D.C. Colorado is an irreverent fantasy/comedy western musical. It follows the adventures of two brothers, Clive and Owen, as they traverse The Wild West on a legendary journey to avenge their mothers' death. The play's staged reading premiered Off-Broadway at Here Arts Center in New York City. The musical is written and produced by a talented duo that also stars in the lead roles; Constantine Malahias (Clive) and Christopher Merlino (Owen). Both actors had notable credits on stage, film, and television. Malahias recently starred in the independent comedy TANKHOUSE. Merlino can be seen in the upcoming Lifetime Movie, THE FAMILY. The professional cast and crew is helmed by director Alessandra Mesa. Mesa is a screenwriter and actor. Her latest project SUPERIOR, in which she played the lead and co-wrote, participated in the IFP Filmmakers Lab 2020 and had its world premiere in Dramatic Competition at Sundance Film Festival 2021.
The Hollywood Fringe Festival is a popular annual event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. The 2022 Festival debuts on June 9 in Hollywood, CA.
Built on the mission of empowering creative expression, Volume is a free 24/7 livestreaming platform that allows up-and-coming and established performers alike to build an audience, create meaningful fan engagement, and monetize their passions. With Volume's proven and proprietary technology, fans of live entertainment receive a virtual front-row experience and a seamless way to discover and interact with artists, in addition to the ability to show their appreciation through comments, tips, and shares. Volume is available through the web and for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit http://www.volume.com.
The Legend of D.C. Colorado runs at The Broadwater Theater (Mainstage - 1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA). Performance date and times are: June 3 - 8:00 P.M., June 11th - 10:30 P.M., June 14th – 6:30 P.M., June 18th – 6:30 P.M., June 22nd – 7:30 P.M. TICKETS are available online at http://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7413.
