LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIN announces its official SXSW Showcase at the 2022 festival in Austin. The event will take place on Thursday, March 17 at Stubb's Bar-B-Q.
The Lemonheads will headline the showcase with a set celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's career-defining record It's a Shame About Ray. SPIN's lineup will also feature rising acts spanning all genres, representing essential artists from indie rock, hip hop, punk, electronic, and soul.
The SXSW lineup features Bass Drum of Death, Pom Pom Squad, Dead Tooth, Robot Sunrise, Cassandra Jenkins, YUNGMORPHEUS, Laundry Day, BLACKSTARKIDS, Boulevards, Mattiel, and As You Were.
Doors open at 7 PM.
SXSW Platinum and Music Badges receive primary access to these events. Interactive Badges, Film Badges, and Music Festival Wristbands receive secondary access. A limited amount of tickets may be available at the door. Entry is subject to venue capacity.
SPIN is one of the most recognizable names in music journalism and pop culture. In early 2020 SPIN launched a new generation for the legendary media group, putting the brand back where it belongs at the center of the cultural zeitgeist. Recent covers have featured some of today's biggest stars, like Run the Jewels, Turnstile, Machine Gun Kelly, and Summer Walker, coupled with in-depth interviews, merchandise, and original video content. SPIN will also drop NFTs of select iconic SPIN covers. More details to follow.
