ATLANTA and PHOENIX, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The List, the nationally-syndicated daily news magazine program featuring everything that's trending in pop culture, will premiere a special episode saluting the graduating class of 2020, airing Friday, May 15; check local listings here.
The special installment of The List is in response to educational institutions shifting from in-person commencements to virtual cap and gown ceremonies. Segments will include ways to prepare and celebrate graduates, the evolution of the high school photo, the new trend of adopting a high school senior, the best movie graduation speeches including those in Crazy Stupid Love, Legally Blonde, Twilight, Night School and more.
"The List has continued to provide viewers fresh information and content to make their lives easier during this crisis," commented Abbie Smith, Executive Producer of The List. "We want our audience and all graduating students to know that we are with them and that they are not forgotten."
The List is part of Katz Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).
