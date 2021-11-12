HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, just three weeks after its mobile application launched for Android users, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced the release of its app on iOS. The application, already downloaded by thousands of users on Android, is now available worldwide for iOS users too.
"Since launching the app for Android, we have seen thousands of new users", shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer. "The response to our mobile app so far has reached beyond what we anticipated. The app was released just weeks ago for Android users and its reviews already speak for themselves."
Key features on the LocalBitcoins app include:
- Buy and sell Bitcoin everywhere in an easy, fast and secure way
- Over 170+ countries supported
- Almost all global currencies supported
- Over 100 different payment methods supported
- Bitcoin wallet free of charge
- High security along with biometric and two-factor authentication
- Low fees: No deposit fees, no transaction fees between users. A 1% escrow fee from advertisers and a withdrawal fee always based on Bitcoin blockchain fees.
- Fast and localized customer support: 24/7 customer support in 10+ languages
"During 2020 LocalBitcoins welcomed 1.7 million new customers from 189 countries - most using mobile devices", shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer. "Our new mobile app shows our commitment to our global userbase and enforces LocalBitcoins' founding idea of Bringing Bitcoin Everywhere."
About LocalBitcoins Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
Download the App now for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/localbitcoins/id1559014308
Download the App now for Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.localbitcoins.app.android
Contact
Social Media
LocalBitcoins Press Kit
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pK7pGFSC7_xMg_-5W9DnqLxfTYlA5KAd
Media Contact
Cecilia Alho, LocalBitcoins, 358 0503367996, press@localbitcoins.com
SOURCE LocalBitcoins