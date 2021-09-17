FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Logo Shack, last year's winner of the Best of the Best for Promotional Goods in the 2020 contest sponsored by the Frederick News Post, has been nominated once again for 2021. This is the 2nd time the company has been nominated into the running.
Michael Tash, President of The Logo Shack, said, "We are honored to be nominated for the 2nd year in a row and look forward to the voting. We are grateful for the support that was shown last year and we try to live up to being the best of the best in the area for making anything with your name on it."
"I believe every customer is equally important. The customer is who makes us… well us. I'm passionate about meeting new people and giving great service and we know how to over service, we mean what we say and we love what we do! We get to brighten everyone's day with our products - businesses, organizations, networks, events and much more! It's an absolutely rewarding experience" said Katie Coolidge, Brand Ambassador of The Logo Shack
About The Logo Shack:
Founded in 2010 by Michael Tash and Jason Thompson, The Frederick, MD based company provides silk screened and embroidered apparel as well as promotional products to businesses, non-profits, schools, sports teams, musicians/bands, and families. Our job is to help you promote your brand.
Visit us at http://www.mylogoshack.com or sales@mylogoshack.com
Media Contact
Michael Tash, President, The Logo Shack, 301-732-5030, sales@mylogoshack.com
SOURCE The Logo Shack