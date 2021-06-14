The Long-Awaited Reunion Of One Of Latin Music's Most Iconic Bands Los Bukis Announces their First Tour In 25 Years With Limited Three Night Engagement In Los Angeles, Chicago & Arlington (TX)

"In the top tier of Mexican pop royalty… Los Bukis are the undisputed kings of Spanish-language romantic groups… with a unique sound that includes electrified compositions ranging anywhere from cumbia to bolero and huapangos. …the group's leader, Marco Antonio Solis, is one of Mexico's premier songwriters and producers... responsible for Los Bukis' glorious, catchy [and] elaborate sound" – Los Angeles Times
LOS BUKIS Will Return To The Stage For The First Time in 25 Years, With Their August 27th Kickoff Appearance In Los Angeles' New SoFi Stadium
LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In what is unquestionably the biggest news of the year for fans of Regional Mexican Music, the legendary group Los Bukis, one of the most important names in the history of Latin music, is now reuniting 25 years after their last concert together and announcing their very special "UNA HISTORIA CANTADA" limited engagement concert series.
Produced by Live Nation with state-of-the-art production standards, Los Bukis' "Una Historia Cantada" Tour will begin Friday, August 27th as both the first Latin Music event and largest capacity concert to date at Los Angeles' new SoFi stadium. Two more tour dates being announced today include a September 4th concert at Soldier Field in Chicago, and September 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 18 at 10 am local time at Livenation.com.
Founded in 1976 and dissolved in 1996, Los Bukis recorded 16 studio albums that quickly won the public's heart and produced numerous chart-topping and multiplatinum songs that are among the most revered by fans across the Latin Music spectrum. Now those fans will have the first opportunity in 25 years to hear many of these iconic songs played live once again.
"Los Bukis is one of Mexico's most popular groups [and] makes Pan-American pop [that] draws on bouncy cumbias and rancheras and dramatic boleros" – New York Times
"Los Bukis emerged in the 1970s as a new force in the grupo genre with a cornucopia of hits. By the '80s, they completely dominated Mexico's pop-music scene."
– Houston Chronicle
LOS BUKIS "Una Historia Cantada" Tour Dates
Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium – August 27th
Chicago, IL – Soldier Field – September 4th
Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium – September 15th
For more information about LOS BUKIS, please visit:
www.bukis.com – Facebook – Twitter – Instagram
