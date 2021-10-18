PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Men's Arts Council of the Phoenix Art Museum presents The Lost Negatives of Rock & Roll Legends, a curated exhibition of rare photos of iconic artists from the 1960s, including Janis Joplin, Rolling Stones, The Band, Kris Kristofferson, James Cotton, Butterfield Blues Band, Todd Rundgren and more.
During the 1960s and 70s, business manager and music producer Michael Friedman formed close personal relationships while working and traveling with the artists. Living in New York and Woodstock, he was also an avid photographer and his favorite subjects were his artist friends and their performances.
Friedman shot more than 2,000 photographs before misplacing the negatives nearly 50 years ago. Considered lost and nearly forgotten, his wife Donna Vita discovered them in a box of old music business papers in their attic. Together they've restored the negatives. In addition to the upcoming fundraiser, the two are collaborating on a soon-to-be-published book.
"It's remarkable that Michael Friedman documented this important flash point in music history and captured its energy and personality," said President and CEO of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Greg Harris.
Following a successful year-long exhibit at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a newly curated and expanded collection of 80 restored images, many new and never seen before, will be on display, free to the public and available for purchase to benefit the Phoenix Art Museum.
"I'm really excited about this exhibit and the opportunity to share the photos and the stories behind them in Phoenix," said Friedman. "My music business journey actually began in Arizona, so it's a bit like coming home. Plus, I'm thrilled to be able to make a contribution that will benefit the Phoenix Art Museum."
The photos have been described as a 1960's Rock and Roll time capsule. Friedman's photos offer a fresh new look, on stage and behind the scenes, of some of the most important artists of the time.
"Seeing these blasts from the past, in person, is truly jaw-dropping, extremely rare, and very special," said Men's Arts Council Event Chairman Steven Stralser. "We're so grateful to Mr. Friedman for collaborating with us to share these one-of-a-kind images with the Phoenix community."
The Exhibition and Sale will take place at the FOUND:RE Hotel located 1100 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004, starting Friday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. with a preview ticketed reception ($125 per person), artist's gallery talk and conversation; thereafter it will be free and open to the public on Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow Lost Negatives of Rock & Roll on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about the event, visit mensartscouncil.com/lost-negatives-of-rock-roll/.
About Men's Art Council:
The Men's Arts Council (MAC) of Phoenix Art Museum was founded in January of 1967 to support the programs and activities of the Phoenix Art Museum. MAC has over 200 members whose talents, energy and dedication organize and present fundraising events to support the Museum and to contribute to its operating budget, to financially sponsor exhibitions, and to fund two separate endowments: the Western American Art Endowment Fund and the Men's Arts Council Sculpture Endowment Fund.
