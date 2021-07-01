INDIANAPOLIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is pleased to announce the multi-sensory digital technology experience, THE LUME Indianapolis, will open July 27, 2021. THE LUME is a brand-new exhibition experience that will transform the museum's entire fourth floor with nearly 30,000 square feet of immersive digital art. The first year's content will feature the legendary artworks of Vincent van Gogh, with images such as The Starry Night (1889) and Sunflowers (1888) displayed from floor to ceiling by 150 high-definition projectors.
Created by Australian-based Grande Experiences, THE LUME will be the largest continuous exhibition space in Newfields' 138-year history and is part of the museum's commitment to reach new audiences through innovation. The content of THE LUME will rotate annually, but the technology and infrastructure for the digital galleries are permanent. In partnership with Grande Experiences, Newfields will curate exhibition content in the coming years to include the works of other master artists, as well as emerging artists, local artists and artists from communities that have been often underrepresented.
Unlike other immersive Van Gogh experiences in the country, guests to THE LUME Indianapolis will round out their experience while exploring paintings from IMA's permanent collection in the final gallery, including, Landscape at Saint-Rémy (Enclosed Field with Peasant) by Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1853–1890). Throughout the exhibition, guests will enjoy a 360-degree immersive experience through various multi-sensory elements, such as a choreographed soundtrack, fragrance, uniquely curated food and drinks, innovative interpretation elements and retail items.
Tickets for THE LUME go on sale to the public on July 6 at 11 a.m. EST. Pricing will follow Newfields' seasonal experience ticket model, including: Member Adults: $20, Member Youth (ages 6-17): $13, Public Adults: $25, Public Youth (ages 6-17): $17 and Children ages five and under are free.
"This new groundbreaking cultural offering is a significant milestone for the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields and for Indianapolis as a whole," said Jonathan Berger, Deputy Director of Marketing and External Affairs. "THE LUME Indianapolis brings technology and art together through an accessible, digital exhibition, intended to attract audiences of all ages and backgrounds. We are thrilled to bring cutting-edge, multi-sensory technology to the museum experience through THE LUME and hope this new way of experiencing art for seasoned and new visitors alike will become a staple for our museum."
THE LUME Indianapolis is made possible through the generous funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. Additional support is provided by Ms. Nancy L. McMillan and Monna Quinn & David Spoelstra. In-kind support is generously provided by Show Sage LLC.
Media Contact
Mattie Wethington, Newfields, 317-923-1331, mwethington@discovernewfields.org
SOURCE Newfields