On Friday, May 8, The Lumineers will present Colorado Gives Back, a virtual benefit concert which will take place from1:00–4:00pm MT on The Lumineers YouTube Channel. The live streaming event will include performances from top recording artists, special guest appearances and more. Donations will benefit individuals in the national music community as well as those in the Colorado restaurant services industry who have lost their income and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.