NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Favale Media is excited to announce that magician and illusionist extraordinaire, Adam Trent is back with comedian Ray Ellin for another live Magic Hour.
This live, interactive, virtual variety show features magic from some of the top magicians and illusionists in the world. It's a fun packed hour of magic and comedy for the entire family.
The live event happens Tuesday June 2nd at 7pm EST (4pm PST). Tickets are available at www.arubacomedy.com
"We had an overwhelmingly, positive response from the last event," said Executive Producer Vinnie Favale. "The combination of magic and illusions that Adam has put together for this new show mixed in with comedian Ray Ellin's fun interaction with the virtual audience makes for a great night of entertainment for the entire family."
Click here to watch video highlights from the previous Magic Hour.
Adam Trent starred on Broadway in the Illusionists which is the best-selling magic show in Broadway history. His frequent TV appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, and countless others, further highlight his appeal to audiences of all ages.
"It's inspiring to see how this unprecedented time has caused artists and their audiences to adapt in a way that still allows families to enjoy LIVE entertainment despite all live shows being canceled. It's a sign of the times, with art, technology, and humanity all colliding to create something special," says Adam.
Ray Ellin is a comedian, host, writer and producer and the executive producer of Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar. Ray is the owner of Aruba Ray's Comedy Club on the island of Aruba and currently hosting a weekly, live, interactive comedy/talk show from his home in New York on Zoom called Aruba Ray's Comedy Show. The virtual show features top comedians and celebrity guests, and "sells out" every week.
Ray adds, "It feels amazing to be able to bring some joy to people's homes during these challenging times. I've discovered it's possible to really connect with people and move them by adjusting the comedy to the platform. I'm happy seeing people happy; it's cathartic for all of us."
Favale Media specializes in Live Events, Films, Musical Theater, Scripted & Unscripted TV Programs. Vinnie Favale is a veteran of CBS, David Letterman, The Howard Stern Show and a founder of Comedy Central.