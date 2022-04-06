Velociteach's Podcast Celebrates Publishing Their 150th Episode with Discount Pricing for Velociteach Training for the Week.
KENNESAW, Ga., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The podcast by project managers for project managers, "Manage This", has reached a milestone— 150 episodes! "Manage This" is a podcast dedicated to helping project managers succeed in their business by covering topics such as project management certification and doing the job of project management, as well as getting inside the brains of some of the leaders in the industry.
Velociteach, the owners of the podcast, are celebrating by offering discount pricing to Velociteach training that week. Velociteach provides high-quality and engaging professional training to help project managers advance in their careers. Courses consist of prep classes like Project Management Professional (PMP)® Exam Prep, Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® Exam Prep, and PMI-ACP® Exam Prep, as well as professional development courses to help project managers maintain their certifications, develop skills and get better at their job.
"Manage This" has many episodes focused on leadership, strategic, and technical project management skills. The hosts, Andy Crowe and Bill Yates, are both well-respected thought leaders in the project management industry who bring on Subject Matter Experts to discuss topics ranging from leadership advice, managing project teams, future trends, and much more. With over 895,000 downloads — the fast-growing podcast is close to hitting one million downloads. In episode 150, Bill Yates and co-host and podcast producer, Wendy Grounds, interviewed a sharp executive with FranklinCovey, the world leader in helping organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior.
About Velociteach
In 2002, Andy Crowe, a leader in the IT project management industry, left his high-profile career to combine his passion for writing with his in-depth knowledge and experience as a Project Management Professional (PMP)®. He wanted to empower others to learn project management in a simple, dynamic way that also encouraged personal and professional growth. So Andy founded Velociteach on the philosophy that continuous improvement—both of working practices and self—is the cornerstone of quality management, a belief that he imparts in all of the company's PMP classes, materials and day-to-day operations.
From live class instruction and exam prep coaching to immersive online courses and engaging study materials, Velociteach helps you along your path towards professional development every step of the way. Whether you choose their 4-day PMP boot camp or learn at your own pace with InSite, their eLearning platform with over 70 online courses, you can rest assured that you are training with the best.
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Manage This