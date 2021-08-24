HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre, directed by Max Martini (Pacific Rim) and starring Randy Couture (The Expendables), DB Sweeney (The Cutting Edge), Adrian Pasdar (Near Dark), and Bas Rutten (Sinners and Saints), and will be released in theater and on-demand on September 10, 2021. The original film was written by former professional wrestlers Mike Carey and Chris Margetis who also play the notorious Manson Brothers.
The film tells the story of wrestling tag team, The Manson Brothers, now in their twilight years, who are relegated to smaller promotions and agree to a midnight cage match on Halloween. What they don't know is the contest involves being trapped in the arena with wrestlers and fans infected with a mutated form of rabies. Armed only with their wrestling skills and enchanted lucha libre masks, they must fight for their lives and ensure the virus is contained to prevent an all-out zombie massacre.
"We are really excited to give audiences something we feel like they have been longing for—a film that is a fun, 90 minute escape from reality," said writer/producer/co-stars Mike Carey and Chris Margetis. "We want to pull back the curtain on a world the viewer isn't familiar with, give them a comfort level, and then turn that world upside down with total zombie mayhem."
The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre, is directed and produced by Michael Hagerty. It is written by Mike Carey and Chris Margetis with Kim Carey co-executive producer, Mike Carey, Tanya Hill, and Chris Margetis serving as executive producers. The film is distributed by Gravitas Ventures and a sequel, The Manson Brothers Satanic Vampire Death Match is already in the works.
