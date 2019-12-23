UMe has released the soundtrack for the third season of the multi-Emmy Award-winning Amazon Prime Video series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Available now for streaming and download purchase, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Three (Music from the Prime Original Series) features new original songs written by songwriters Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore, and classic tracks from Doris Day, Louis Prima, Nina Simone, and many others. The first and second season soundtracks are available on CD and vinyl.