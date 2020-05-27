KENILWORTH, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck Manuals, one of the world's most widely used medical resources since 1899, today announced the release of season two of Merck Manuals Medical Myths Podcast. Started in 2019, the podcast was created to help dispel common medical myths and misconceptions. Season two features nationally recognized physicians setting the record straight on a wide variety of topics, from what's really happening when you crack your knuckles to whether or not a stick of gum really stays in your body for seven years. The podcast's second season is the latest effort to support the Manuals' pledge to make the best current medical information accessible globally and in relevant formats.
"People have access to more medical information than ever before, but that doesn't mean all of that information is accurate or reliable," said Robert S. Porter, M.D., Merck Manuals Editor-in-Chief. "In season two of Merck Manuals Medical Myths Podcast, some of the most respected physicians in their fields correct common misconceptions around several key medical topics. Through their real-life stories and insights, we're shedding light on valuable medical information that helps consumers make more informed decisions about their health."
Season two of the podcast covers some of the most frequently searched medical topics on the web, which are prone to a lot of myths and misconceptions. Each episode tackles medical legends like whether red wine is good for the heart, if cracking your knuckles causes arthritis and if vertigo just really bad dizziness or lightheadedness.
This season's topics and physicians include:
- Rheumatology Myths featuring Brian F. Mandell, MD, PhD, Professor and Chairman of Academic Medicine, Department of Rheumatic and Immunologic Diseases, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University
- Vertigo Myths featuring David M. Kaylie, MS, MD, Duke University Medical Center
- Hypertension Myths featuring George L. Bakris, MD, University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Gastrointestinal Myths featuring Jonathan I. Gotfried, MD, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
- Vision Myths featuring Sunir J. Garg, MD, Retina Physician and Surgeon, Wills Eye Hospital
"We saw tremendous engagement with season one of the Merck Manuals Medical Myths Podcast, and we clearly struck a chord with consumers looking for professional explanations for some of the most common medical misconceptions out there," said Melissa Adams, publisher of The Merck Manuals. "In season two, we're tackling a whole new set of myths and misinformation as part of our ongoing commitment to making reliable medical information available to consumers in engaging formats."
The podcast is available on audio platforms such as iTunes and Spotify.
About The Merck Manuals
First published in 1899 as a small reference book for physicians and pharmacists, The Merck Manual grew in size and scope to become one of the world's most widely used comprehensive medical resources for professionals and consumers. As The Manual evolved, it continually expanded the reach and depth of its offerings to reflect the mission of providing the best medical information to a wide cross-section of users, including medical professionals and students, veterinarians and veterinary students, and consumers. In 2015, The Manuals kicked off Global Medical Knowledge 2020, a program to make the best current medical information accessible by up to three billion professionals and patients around the world by 2020. For access to thousands of medical topics with images, videos and a constantly expanding set of resources, visit MerckManuals.com or MSDManuals.com and connect with us on social media:
About Merck
For more than 125 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.