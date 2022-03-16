MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to AppsFlyer, the global uninstall rate for mobile applications after 30 days is 28%. Moreover, a study by uSamp states that 71% of uninstalls are due to crashes, while Google suggests 70% happen as a result of long loading time. While a great percentage of apps are discarded after their first use, there are many reasons that may lead to app failure and these data show that developers can do something about it.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the most common app development project pitfalls that can be prevented.
1) THIRD-PARTY INTEGRATIONS
According to Łukasz Korol, CEO and co-founder at Code & Pepper, one common app development project pitfall is ignoring the influence of third-party integrations that may affect the development process.
"A common pitfall is to ignore the potential impact of third-party integrations," said Korol. "Such external integrations can slow down or block [the] development process if we encounter any business logic or technical incompatibilities. The best way to avoid such a risk is to test the integration in a proof-of-concept phase."
2) LACK OF RESEARCH
In the opinion of Manas Singh, tech lead at eComStreet, one of the biggest mistakes developers make is failing to perform in-depth market research which is essential in ensuring that the app matches the user's needs.
"App development is a long process," said Singh. "Pay attention to in-depth market research which will help you understand the problem and establish a unique value proposition for your product's users. By doing in-depth market research you can understand the user's needs and do the development accordingly."
