Lead generation is a top priority and a challenge for marketers. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover the most effective lead generation channels in 2022.
MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Ruler Analytics, 91% of marketers say that generating leads is their most important goal. And despite 53% of them spending at least half of their budget on lead generation, 37.1% still find it challenging to drive high-quality leads. As leads are not equal, businesses should focus on the channels that generate the most qualified leads.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the most effective lead generation channels in 2022.
1) SOCIAL MEDIA
In the opinion of Manish Bhatia, creative head at Endorphins Entertainment, social media is the most effective channel for driving organic leads.
"Social media is one of the most effective channels for lead generation and businesses should not underestimate its power when it comes to generating leads organically," said Bhatia. "Our social media strategy helped our client generate hundreds of leads in a period of four weeks time through engaging content such as videos. And social media posts remain relevant because they can be created in less than a week and with live posting involved."
2) FACEBOOK ADVERTISING
WideFoc.us CEO Eric Elkins agrees with social media as a channel but zeroes in on Facebook advertising to bring B2B and B2C businesses prospective buyers at an affordable cost.
"Facebook [lead] ads drive qualified business at affordable costs-per-lead for both B2B and B2C," said Elkins. "The key is strategic, consistent organic posts along with compelling ads that clearly lay out differentiators. Brand awareness campaigns provide ad recall-lift, making leads ads even more effective."
3) TELEPHONE
According to Henry Regan, managing partner at Carbon Global, the telephone as a lead generation channel is still king because nothing can replace human relationships.
"92% of all customer interactions happen over the phone, therefore remaining [as] the most effective channel for lead generation," said Regan. "People buy from people and there is no substitute for building a relationship with a real human. Furthermore, with the constant use of tech as a form of communicating, we all relish the chance to communicate personally."
DesignRush released the May list of the best lead generation companies to help businesses find a reliable partner to identify and cultivate potential customers for their products and/or services.
1. Mobio Group - mobiogroup.com
Expertise: User Acquisition, Mobile Retargeting, App Strategy Development and more
2. Megan Killion Consulting - megankillion.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, Advertising, Lead Generation and more
3. WideFoc.us - widefoc.us
Expertise: Social Advertising, Online Reputation Management, Content Planning and more
4. DMG Online Marketing - dmgonlinemarketing.com
Expertise: PPC, Lead Generation, Content Marketing and more
5) Endorphins Entertainment - endorphinsentertainment.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Creative Design and more
6. Carbon Global - carbonglobal.co.uk
Expertise: B2B Lead Generation, Business Development Strategy, Data Building & Research and more
7. Goodlink Marketing - goodlinkmarketing.com
Expertise: Digital Advertising & Paid Media, SEO, Email Marketing and more
8. Arise Virtual Solutions - arise.com
Expertise: Contact Center Outsourcing, Omnichannel Contact Support Center, Business Continuity and more
9. CrewBloom - crewbloom.com
Expertise: Sales Development, Lead Generation, Business Development and more
10. Global Response - globalresponse.com
Expertise: Customer Support, Field Support, Help Desk and more
11. JMS Elite - jmselite.com
Expertise: B2B Lead Generation, Lead Nurturing, Teleprospecting and more
12. Inside - inside-global.com
Expertise: B2B Lead Generation, Outsourced Sales, Appointment Setting and more
13. Brightest Minds - brightestminds.io
Expertise: Lead Generation, B2B Sales, Email Marketing Automation and more
14. SalesHive - saleshive.com
Expertise: Cold Calling, Email Marketing, LinkedIn Messaging and more
15. Markivis Pvt. Ltd. - markivis.com
Expertise: Email Campaigns, Ad Campaigns, Social Media Campaigns and more
Brands can explore the top lead generation companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush