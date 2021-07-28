PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ahead of National Whistleblower Day on July 30th, Stan The Annuity Man had the incredible pleasure and honor to have Bradley Birkenfeld, the most influential and celebrated whistleblowers of all time, as a celebrity co-host on his Fun With Annuities podcast – the top annuity podcast in the country.
In this episode (#67) that airs today, The Annuity Man and Bradley Birkenfeld discuss:
- Corruption in the government…and in our justice system
- The problem with bank secrecy and brutal facts about the relationship between our government and bankers
- Bradley actually getting incarcerated for doing the right thing
- How the wealthy evades taxes…and the corruption surrounding these practices
- The future of cryptocurrency according to Bradley
"The system that we base ourselves on, what we believe in, is rotten to the core. I say that candidly and I can give facts to that," says Birkenfeld. "Support whistleblowers, don't believe everything the government tells you and we need more transparency in our lives."
"He received the highest IRS whistleblower award ever - $104 million - which speaks to the level of worldwide tax fraud he uncovered. And even though he spent time in jail for doing the right thing, he continues to work to expose fraud and support whistle-blowers across the board," said Stan. "To me that makes him a true hero and the voice of reason in a time when we need more transparency and truth. We can learn from Bradley that we shouldn't stand for corruption when we see it - although it might get you burned even if you're doing the right thing."
Bradley is the author of Lucifer's Banker UNCENSORED: The Untold Story of How I Destroyed Swiss Bank Secrecy, a detailed account on how the rich tax cheats were finally exposed. "As average American taxpayers we should all be grateful to Bradley for exposing the incompetence and corruption at the Department of Justice," noted Stan. "The DOJ may have tried to vilify him, but he persevered and now we can celebrate him."
Bradley Birkenfeld is just one example of the impressive, thought provoking, "A-list" co-hosts Stan The Annuity Man has on his Fun With Annuities podcast: Celebrity Edition. Fun With Annuities is the country's top annuity podcast, providing listeners with the brutal and factual annuities truth.
