CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After dropping the audio for his long-awaited debut single, I'm Hot, Lil Rap follows up with the music video. The video finds the Chicago rapper performing with energy and hottest.

Check it out: youtube.com/watch?v=T71lleq__Iw

"I'm hot give the fans to know I'm coming on hotter than ever." - Lil Rap

Lil Rap on Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilrap21/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Rap-103495241693893
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lilrapswervnat
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lilrapswervnation
Website: www.swervnation.com/lilrap

