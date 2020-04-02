AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research has postponed all classroom programs until May 1 to keep insurance and risk management professionals safe. In response to the industry's need for continuing education, credentialing updates, and credits, the organization is providing current and robust online offerings available in light of the coronavirus impact.
People with questions about their status or in need of information regarding designations or credits are advised to contact The National Alliance by phone, chat, or email.
The National Alliance will continue to provide online, self-study options that can be accessed and completed 24/7 on a computer or mobile device as well as live, instructor-led webinars that include interaction with faculty and real-world scenarios.
The newest National Alliance product offering in the Online Instructor-Led arena is the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) courses and designation program. Although previously available in the online self-study format, courses along with the entire designation program are now offered via live, instructor-led webinars.
The new Online Instructor-Led CISR Program offers insurance and risk management professionals the following benefits:
- Same tested, high-quality curriculum
- Interaction with and instruction by the same expert faculty—using real-world, practical examples via webinars
- Convenience—use your computer, tablet, or mobile device
- Extended study period for exam-takers
In a previously released Nat Alliance NOW podcast, Mitch Dunford, Chief Academic Officer, and Danielle Janecka, Head of Participant Experience, discuss the current and upcoming distance-learning offerings available.
Of the organization's response to the continuing needs of risk and insurance professionals during the coronavirus pandemic, Janecka had this to say:
"The insurance industry consistently takes a leadership role in our community whenever there is a crisis. We would not be where we are today without the support of our colleagues, educational consultants, faculty, state associations, and state regulators. All of us have worked diligently to bring these classroom programs online."
Visit the organization's website to learn more about Distance-Learning offerings being provided at this time.
The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of technical education for insurance and risk management professionals.
