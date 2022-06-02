Festival Flamenco Alburquerque, an event partner of Visit Albuquerque, is the largest, most culturally relevant flamenco event outside of Spain
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute of Flamenco proudly announces the 35th Annual Festival Flamenco Alburquerque, June 11-18, 2022.
Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is the largest flamenco event outside of Spain and touches the lives of thousands of participants through workshops, theatre shows, tablao performances, lecture series, and free public programming. In addition to over 30 workshops and a full array of evening and late-night programming, this year's Festival Flamenco boasts seven U.S. premieres, showcasing the dynamic range and expressive power of flamenco, from its most traditional to its most avant-garde interpretations. The seven companies and their concerts are: Estévez/Paños y Compañia in "LA CONFLUENCIA," José Maya and Pastora Galván in "Rizoma," Paloma Fantova in "CUNA," Alfonso Losa with invited artists Concha Jareño and Sandra Carrasco in "Flamenco: Espacio Creativo," Mercedes de Córdoba in "Ser… Ni Conmigo Ni Sin Mí," and flamenco's grande dame Eva Yerbabuena in "D'Madrugá."
The performances continue with Festival Flamenco's Late Night Series, with thrilling, intimate shows at Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque, featuring unique nightly casts of Festival artists, and three performances in the X Theatre at the University of New Mexico, showcasing works from Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company, Bronx-based Latina artist Nelida Tirado, and Sara Cano.
Performances are held throughout the week at the University of New Mexico's Rodey Theatre and X Theatre, the National Hispanic Cultural Center, and Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque. The Festival closes with an incredible flourish in the form of Friday and Saturday night gala performances, "Fiesta Flamenca," featuring two distinct lineups of the Festival's powerhouse headlining artists and New Mexico's own Yjastros.
Children and youth can join the 23rd Annual Flamenco Kids Camp and the 3rd Annual Festival Juvenil. Flamenco Kids Camp is a fun, immersive day camp introducing children ages 6-12 to the full range of flamenco arts and culture. Festival Juvenil is the youth component of Festival Flamenco Alburquerque and the premier national flamenco camp for experienced young flamenco dancers ages 10-15.
The Flamenco New Mexico Lecture Series gathers experts in the history and culture of flamenco in New Mexico, and features roundtables, panel presentations, and talks. These free public presentations take place Friday, June 17, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and Saturday, June 18, at the Albuquerque Museum. The Flamenco New Mexico Lecture Series is produced with support from the New Mexico Humanities Council, New Mexico's independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Instituto Cervantes, and the University of New Mexico Latin American and Iberian Institute.
Festival Flamenco Alburquerque truly has something for everyone! Free-to-the-public programming includes special presentations of Sara Cano's "A Palo Seco Redux" and "De Levante." Exposición Flamenca Juvenil is an afternoon of performances by and local and regional student performance groups. The Bernalillo County Flamenco in your Neighborhood Series presents free outdoor concerts and classes at community centers for youth and seniors continuing through the summer.
The mission of the National Institute of Flamenco is to preserve and promote flamenco's artistry, history, and culture by presenting the finest flamenco in the world and by educating the American family in this art form while emphasizing the positive influence of art on family and community. Learn more at http://www.NIFNM.org.
