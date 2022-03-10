ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute of Flamenco proudly announces the 35th Annual Festival Flamenco Alburquerque, June 11-18, 2022.
Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is the largest, most culturally relevant flamenco event outside of Spain and touches the lives of thousands of participants through workshops, theatre shows, tablao performances and lecture series. In addition to over 40 workshops, pre-performance lectures and a full array of evening and late-night programming, this year's Festival Flamenco boasts seven U.S. premieres, showcasing the dynamic range and expressive power of flamenco, from its most traditional to its most avant-garde interpretations. The seven companies and their concerts are: Estévez/Paños y Compañia in LA CONFLUENCIA, José Maya with invited artist Pastora Galván in Rizoma, Paloma Fantova in CUNA, Alfonso Losa with invited artist Concha Jareño in Espacio Creativo, Mercedes de Córdoba in Ser… Ni Conmigo Sin Mí, and flamenco's grande dame Eva Yerbabuena in D'Madrugá.
The performances continue with Festival Flamenco's Late Night Series, with thrilling, intimate shows at Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque, featuring unique nightly casts of Festival artists, and three performances in the X - Experimental Theatre at the University of New Mexico, showcasing works from New Mexico's Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company, Bronx-based Latina artist Nelida Tirado, and Sara Cano.
Performances are held throughout the week at the University of New Mexico's Rodey Theatre and X - Experimental Theatre, the National Hispanic Cultural Center and Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque. The Festival closes with an incredible flourish in the form of Friday and Saturday night gala performances, Fiesta Flamenca, featuring two distinct line-ups of the Festival's powerhouse headlining artists and New Mexico's own Yjastros.
Children and youth can join in during the 23rd Annual Flamenco Kids Camp and the 3rd Annual Festival Juvenil. Flamenco Kids Camp is a fun, immersive day camp introducing children ages 6-12 to the full range of flamenco arts and culture. Festival Juvenil is the youth component of Festival Flamenco Alburquerque and the premier national flamenco camp for experienced young flamenco dancers ages 10-15. Students take exclusive Festival Juvenil classes together as part of a cohort, in addition to select Festival Flamenco workshops.
Festival Flamenco Alburquerque truly has something for everyone, including free classes and concerts produced in partnership with Bernalillo County. Free outdoor concerts include Sara Cano's A Palo Seco Redux and De Levante, and the Fiesta de Clausura, closing celebration features an afternoon of free performances by Flamenco Kids Campers, Festival Juvenil dancers, and local and national student performance groups.
About the National Institute of Flamenco
The mission of the National Institute of Flamenco is to preserve and promote flamenco's artistry, history, and culture by presenting the finest flamenco in the world and by educating the American family in this art form while emphasizing the positive influence of art on family and community. Learn more at http://www.NIFNM.org.
Media Contact
Brenna Moore, Visit Albuquerque, 5052224349, moore@visitabq.org
Addison Flore-Thorpe, National Institute of Flamenco, 505-242-7600, addison@nifnm.org
SOURCE Visit Albuquerque