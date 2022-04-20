The National Institute of Flamenco, a Visit Albuquerque partner, will host Yjastros, the flamenco company in residence in the University of New Mexico's Department of Theatre and Dance.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quem Quæritis? A Flamenco Drama features Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company with Dallas's Orchestra of New Spain. This special production sees Yjastros, an 18-member professional flamenco music and dance company, join the Orchestra of New Spain an orchestral ensemble specializing in the early classical music of Spain and the Americas in an original work of flamenco theatre. An epic performance, Quem Quæritis? A Flamenco Drama immerses audiences in New Mexico's rich tradition of pastorelas, dramatizing the shepherd Bartolo's journey and ultimate triumph over doubt and adversity. Alongside Bartolo, played by principal dancer Carlos Menchaca, the audience experiences passion and expression forged in the crucible of art.
The Orchestra of New Spain's elegant interpretation of works by Santiago de Murcia and other composers complements this breathtaking display of flamenco dance and music by Albuquerque's own Yjastros. Quem Quæritis? A Flamenco Drama features visionary choreography by Joaquín Encinias, Marco Flores and other artists at the forefront of flamenco and Spanish dance today. Experience this magical concert season April 29 and 30 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC).
Yjastros is the flamenco company in residence in the University of New Mexico's Department of Theatre and Dance.
Tickets range in price from $40 to $70. Discounts for seniors, students and NHCC members are available. To purchase tickets, visit nhccnm.org or call 505-724-4771.
