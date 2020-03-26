LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this unprecedented time which has seen the closure of theatres, cinemas and schools, the National Theatre today announces a new initiative: NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to the National Theatre Collection at home, in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.
From April 2, 2020 a number of productions previously screened in cinemas globally as a part of National Theatre Live will be made available to watch via the National Theatre's YouTube channel. The first production to be broadcast as part of NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME will be Richard Bean's One Man Two Guvnors featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden. Each production will be free and screened live every Thursday at 3.00pm EST, it will then be available on demand for seven days. Alongside the streamed productions, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME will feature accompanying interactive content: Q&As with cast, creative teams and post-stream talks.
Other productions streamed as part of NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME include Sally Cookson's adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre on the April 9, 2020, Bryony Lavery's adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island on April 16, 2020, and Twelfth Night on April 23, 2020 featuring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia, with further titles to be announced.
Lisa Burger, Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive said:
"Our ambition at the National Theatre is to create work which is challenging, entertaining and inspiring and we're committed to continuing that through these difficult times."
The National Theatre - like theatres around the world - is facing a devastating impact from Coronavirus. NT at home is free of charge. Should viewers wish to make a donation to support the National Theatre, visit: nationaltheatre.org.uk
