NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Network Journal (TNJ; TNJ.com), an award-winning business magazine for African-American professionals, corporate executives and business owners, announces its 2021 list of 25 Influential Black Women in Business.
"The women we honor in the 23rd year of the awards span occupations, industries and expertise, and they share the same traits when it comes to their career and community service: passion, drive and focus. We salute them for achieving significant levels of success in their businesses and professional careers, and for their myriad contributions to their community," states TNJ Publisher and Chief Executive, Aziz Gueye Adetimirin.
- Chloe Barzey, Global Client Account Lead, Atlanta Office Managing Director, Accenture
- Krystal Barker Buissereth, CFA, Managing Director and Head of Financial Wellness, Morgan Stanley
- Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Executive, Senior Vice President, Office of Patient-Centered Care, New York City Health + Hospitals
- Angelique A. David, J.D., Executive Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, Ziegler
- Chanel Christoff Davis, Partner, Davis Davis & Harmon, LLC
- Saidah Grayson Dill, J.D., Vice President, Deputy General Counsel – Employment law, Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Jean Drummond, CEO and President, HealthCare Dynamics International
- Tosh Ernest, Head of Business Growth & Entrepreneurship and Financial Health & Wealth Creation, Advancing Black Pathways, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Katisha D. Fortune, J.D., Senior Director & Counsel, Global Regulatory Risk, Monitoring, & Remediation, Walmart Inc.
- Stacie NC Grant, Ph.D., Chief Brilliance Officer, C&G Enterprises Unlimited, LLC
- Glory Dolphin Hammes, Chief Executive Officer, IQAir North America, Inc., La Mirada, Calif.
- Artis G. Hampshire-Cowan, Esq., Principal and Founder, Leveraged Leadership Group, LLC
- Monique D. Jefferson, S.P.H.R., Chief Human Resources Officer, New York Public Radio
- Edna Kane-Williams, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, AARP
- René Lumley-Hall, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Technology, BNY Mellon
- Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, Esq., SHRM-SCP, Chief People & Culture Officer, Major League Baseball
- Cheryl Mickel, CFA, Head, U.S. Taxable Low Duration, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income Division, T. Rowe Price Associates
- Tiffany S. Chism Okirika, Founder & CEO, SkySpace Global
- Joanita Ricketts, Managing Director, Corporate Advisory Group, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, MUFG
- Radina L. Russell, Senior Managing DirectoR, Teneo
- Beverly Evans Smith, National President & Chief Executive Officer, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
- Leslie I. Waller, Vice President, Marketing, Beverage and Growth Channels Business Unit, Campbell Soup Company
- Cynthia Warrick, Ph.D., President, Stillman College
- Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multi-cultural & Contract Services, Revlon, Inc.
- Karen Patricia Williams, Ph.D., Nursing Distinguished Professor of Women's Health Director, Martha S. Pitzer Center for Women, Children and Youth, College of Nursing, The Ohio State University
This select group will be profiled in the Fall 2021 issue of the magazine, and will be formally honored at the 23rd Annual 25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards Ceremony, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 23rd. This year's Presenting Sponsor is Morgan Stanley. Additional sponsors include T. Rowe Price Associates and Miss Jessie's. To register for the event please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/25-influential-black-women-in-business-awards-registration-166906506855?aff=ebdssbeac
About the 25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards
Launched in March 1999, The Network Journal's 25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards honors women whose professional achievements have significantly impacted an industry or profession, and who also have made an important contribution to her community. A "TNJ25" honoree typically is a business owner, or a partner, president, CEO, board chair, or other senior-management executive with significant decision-making authority in the corporate, nonprofit (including academia and medicine), or government sector.
About The Network Journal
Founded in 1993, The Network Journal (TNJ) is an award-winning magazine published quarterly. It provides news and commentaries on issues that affect the growth of business and the advancement of professionals in the workplace for an audience of predominantly African-American professionals, corporate executives and small-business owners. Engaging more than 98,325 readers per issue, TNJ is distributed nationwide, with a focus on the New York tri-state area, while its daily digital edition at tnj.com reaches a global audience. For more information call (212) 962-3791, or visit the Web site at http://www.tnj.com.
Debert Cook, The Network Journal, +1 (212) 571-6559, debertcook@aol.com
