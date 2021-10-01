MISGAV, Israel, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coinciding with the beginning of the school year, Helen Doron Educational Group is proud to announce its latest product offering. Providing pedagogic enrichment for parents, babies, children and teens, the Smart TV app brings the company's unique digital assets into every home in a safe and secure educational environment.
Helen Doron's innovative content is now available for free to anyone with a Samsung, LG, Roku, or Android Smart TV. The app is soon to be featured on Apple TV, as well. Content is divided per age group, with informational videos for parents and high-quality animations, assuring the best pedagogic content for kids of all ages.
Helen Doron TV supports and enhances learning for students enrolled in Helen Doron English programmes and children and teens interested in learning English in a fun and entertaining way—all in the comfort of their own homes.
Adolescents will enjoy the unique materials created specifically for their levels, designed to improve their English language skills. As teens worldwide must pass high-level English matriculation exams, Helen Doron TV is an excellent platform for practising their English. This can be accomplished by listening to interviews with celebrities and inspirational rising stars and influencers on many topics, TeenBuzz Radio student broadcasts, entertaining, educational podcasts, and more.
In the Community section, a variety of different playlists created by our students for global projects are featured, who now can also watch themselves on TV.
CEO and Founder Helen Doron comments. "All of the exclusive and innovative course animations we developed for babies, children and teens are now available to everyone, allowing children everywhere to learn from the value-laden stories full of exciting characters. We are also featuring a variety of helpful and supportive videos to help parents who are interested in raising healthy, bilingual children."
About Helen Doron Educational Group:
Give your child the gift of a unique, stimulating education! With Helen Doron, backed by over 35 years of experience in providing children with the most effective and effortless way to learn, naturally absorbing English as a mother tongue is entertaining and easy. Featuring original music, captivating stories and exciting games—your children will have so much fun, they won't even realize they are learning! Helen Doron Educational Group provides English, Maths and Kindergarten programmes through a time-proven, successful methodology. 3 million students, 38 countries & 1200+ learning centres.
Find one near you! https://www.helendoron.com
Media Contact
Marilyn Glazier, Helen Doron Educational Group, +972 523858518, marilyn@helendorongroup.com
SOURCE Helen Doron Educational Group