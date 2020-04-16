SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, is hosting a free live webinar to deliver expert perspectives on where the customer experience industry is headed given the dramatic shift in operations in response to challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This 45-minute panel discussion will feature insight from global leaders in the financial, energy and airline industries, as well as a customer experience industry analyst.
What:
The new normal: Redefining business continuity
Customer experience has entered uncharted territory. The first quarter of 2020 has ushered in global unpredictability, forcing organizations to rapidly respond to unprecedented spikes in customer service requests and adapt their business processes and even technology accordingly. It's important to understand the implications of this "new normal" and what it means for the customer experience industry in both the short and long term.
Who:
•
Paul Bourdeaux, vice president of information technology, eFinancial
•
Shelia McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics
•
Barbara Gonzalez, global vice president for strategic business consulting, Genesys
When:
•
North America: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET
•
Europe, Middle East & Africa: Thursday, April 23, 2020 | 2 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. CEST
•
Asia-Pacific: Thursday, April 23, 2020 | 1 p.m. AEST / 11 a.m. SGT
Why:
Join this webinar to
•
Hear how business leaders are adapting to the new landscape
•
Learn how to successfully manage a remote workforce
•
Gain insight into rising customer experience trends that are reshaping the industry
How:
Register now to view this webinar live
