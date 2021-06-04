NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts (NYCDA) today proudly announced the recipients of its third annual "Your Start in the Arts" grant awards. As a prominent performing arts conservatory, the New York Conservatory is committed to supporting underfunded high school drama and theater departments and clubs through its yearly "Your Start in the Arts" grant. The program offers ten $1,000 grants each year to help drama educators purchase equipment or produce plays, to be used at the discretion of the high school drama faculty.
Each fall during National Arts & Humanities Month, The New York Conservatory accepts nominations from high school students around the country who answer a short online questionnaire about what drama education offers them and why their school should receive the grant. A panel of senior NYCDA faculty review the submissions and vote for the most compelling cases for support.
"'Your Start in the Arts' is a program that becomes more relevant every year," said Richard Omar, president and artistic director at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. "This year's 'Your Start in the Arts' grant submissions exemplified the dedication and perseverance of theater educators and students around the country. Despite the many hardships everyone experienced during the pandemic, theater departments continued to be places of hope and comfort for young people. We are proud to recognize these outstanding high school teachers and drama departments. They set wonderful examples of resilience, strength and artistry."
The New York Conservatory's Your Start in the Arts 2021 grant winners are:
- Oologah High Schoo l, Oologah, Okla.: The Your Start in the Arts grant will allow the schools to enrich its drama program for its students.
- Paradise High School, Paradise, Texas: Grant monies will fund much needed storage for the theater department's large costume collection, as well as purchase new stage makeup.
- Covington High School, Covington, La.: The funds will be used to replace body microphones as vital equipment to maintain the quality of stage production.
- Sunlake High School, Land O' Lakes, Fla.: The Your Start in the Arts grant will help the school's theater department continue to produce exciting and quality shows for its students and community.
- John F Hodge High School, St. James, Mo.: The school will use the grant toward the purchase of body microphones for use in musicals, and LED lighting for the apron of the stage that can be integrated into all of its productions.
- Ridgefield Christian School, Jonesboro, Ark.: The funds will go to support desperately needed improvements to the theater's sound system and microphones.
- American Leadership Academy Queen Creek High School, Queen Creek, Ariz.: The Your Start in the Arts grant will allow the school to purchase classroom scripts as well as much-needed stage lighting to further its goals and raise the bar on production levels.
- American Canyon High School, American Canyon, Calif.: The grant will enable the school to be able to plan to produce at least two shows for the 2021-22 season, ensuring that the show will, indeed, go on.
- Two Roads Charter School, Arvada, Colo.: The grant money will go towards purchasing ten microphones for the drama department.
To learn more about the "Your Start in the Arts" grant program, please visit https://www.nycda.edu/your-start-in-the-arts/. Full grant and participation rules can be found here .
About The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts
The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts enables students to define their unique brand as an actor by discovering who they are as a person. We practice a personalized approach to training that places acting and storytelling at the core--offering immersive, disciplined, and focused professional training programs designed to give students the tools and techniques they need for successful careers in today's industry. Our living curriculum is writing itself every day, created and shaped by NYCDA's working actor instructors and student community to deliver a dynamic learning experience. The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts is an institutionally accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Theatre. NYCDA's Associate in Occupational Studies (AOS) degree programs in Film and Television Performance, and in Musical Theater Performance are registered by the New York State Board of Regents. Learn more about NYCDA at http://www.nycda.edu.
