NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), the nation's premier Latino film festival returns September 14 - 20, 2020 with drive-in/ in-person experiences and virtual programming. The Festival opens with Habla Now, the fifteenth installment of HBO Latino's award-winning Habla series. The documentary special shares personal stories from Latino personalities such as Amara La Negra, Dominican, Singer/Actress/Activist; Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Mexican American, Environmental Activist; Laurie Hernandez, Puerto Rican, Olympian; Diane Guerrero, Colombian, Actress; among others. WWW.NYLATINOFILMFESTIVAL.COM
"Inspired by the resilience of the Latino community, NYLFF is proud to return with a fresh format featuring our first-ever drive-in experiences! We are proud to serve as an important platform for Latino creatives to share culturally relevant stories about intersectionality, diversity, and lived experiences in this country. Gracias to our sponsors for continuing to support our community of content creators and movie-goers. While there's much learned this year, one thing we can all agree, the culture continues!" said Calixto Chinchilla, Founder of NYLFF.
FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS
NYLFF presents the NYC premiere of Charm City Kings, directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd & Kirk Sullivan and Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins. The film is produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond and Marc Bienstock. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and James Lassiter executive produced. Inspired by the documentary 12 O'Clock Boys, the film follows the journey of fourteen-year-old Mouse who desperately wants to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets. Also, making its NYC premiere at NYLFF is John Leguizamo's Critical Thinking, the true story of five Latinx and Black teenagers from Miami Jackson Senior High School, located in one of the toughest neighborhoods in Miami, who fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher. FUTURO, NYLFF's digital series returns with virtual talks about social activism, the business of content and a showcase of new web series.
"We are so proud to support NYLFF for another year and to share the latest edition of our beloved Habla series," said Jackie Gagne, SVP Multicultural Marketing, WarnerMedia. "We remain committed to providing opportunities for Latinx voices of all perspectives and backgrounds, and we look forward to celebrating and elevating this year's filmmakers through this new format."
"As a world capital of film that's home to more than 2.5 million Latinos, New York City is proud to support NYLFF," said the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "Each year, we see the strength, creativity and diversity of New Yorkers reflected in the array of stories and storytellers presented at this amazing festival. Felicidades!"
SPONSORS
NYLFF is presented by HBO. WarnerMedia is the Leading Sponsor. Major sponsors include Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, American Airlines, Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. Additional support provided by Motion Picture Association, Pitu Cachaca, Vertical Entertainment, The Quintessential Gentleman, La Nueva Link, Third World Newsreel and CV Graphix. For partnership opportunities, contact: Info@NYLatinoFilmFestival.com
ABOUT THE NEW YORK LATINO FILM FESTIVAL (NYLFF)
NYLFF is the nation's premier Urban Latino film event. Founded by Calixto Chinchilla in 1999, it aims to build audiences for Latino cinema, support the film community and foster relationships with Latino talent. Programming includes the flagship film festival, the Futuro Digital Conference, and more. For more information, visit www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com. Follow us on Facebook (@NYLatinoFilm), Instagram (@NYLatinoFilmFestival), and Twitter (@NYLFF). #NYLFF
Contact: Rose Mary Cortes 917-634-0340 rosemary@cortesmg.com