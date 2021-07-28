LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What advice would a cat give humans?
That's the question answered 42 different ways in the new book, Dear Marcy… Ask Her Anything And Hope She Doesn't Answer!
An American shorthair cat living in Los Angeles, Marcy is also an advice columnist, candidly and sarcastically shedding her opinions on fashion, dating, drinking, and Zoom etiquette, just to name a few foibles.
Written by Marcy's human, creator Cynthia Mance, Dear Marcy is based on her popular column of the same title at MarcyVeryMuch.com, the felines-and-fashion website she launched in 2013. The book is published by Atomic Tango LLC and is now available at Amazon.com.
"Of course, it's satirical," says Mance. "At the same time, it contains a lot of reality. Some of the questions come from my friends and family, and others are based on my life experiences. While Marcy's snarky, no-holds-barred advice is not always appropriate — or even safe — she says things people would love to say, and suggests actions people would love to do, but our inhibitions and legal system keep us from saying and doing them."
Marcy's advice includes the following soundbites:
- "You seem nervous. You should be."
- "Life is short, and you don't have nine of them. (Sorry, sucks to be human.)"
- "Stop sending gifts to other people. Send gifts to yourself instead."
- "If you've made it this far in life still believing you should be the center of attention, then you are a true princess. Keep at it, girl!"
- "When you are next triggered, and calming down into a beatific state of normal is completely futile… go berserk!"
Early responses to Dear Marcy from other cat companions have been effusively positive:
Kate Benjamin, co-author of two cat books and founder of the cat lifestyle site Hauspanther, posted on Instagram, "It's HILARIOUS!!!! Definitely a must read for every cat mom!"
And Jamie Keller, owner of the cat-themed home décor company Shen & Sam, declared online, "If you love cats, and especially cats with attitude, pick up this book!!... Think Dear Abby for cat people but with advice from a cat with a whole lotta of snark! It will make you laugh, and just might give you some ideas on how to handle sticky situations in your own life. I am going to use the absolutely purrfect response, "I'm spayed"… Read the book and you'll understand!"
Dear Marcy… Ask Her Anything And Hope She Doesn't Answer! is Cynthia Mance's first book, with illustrations by Marina Daineko. A portion of the proceeds from sales of Dear Marcy benefit cat rescue organizations. More information can be found at https://marcyverymuch.com.
Media Contact
Cynthia Mance, Marcy Very Much, +1 3104674683, cynthia@marcyverymuch.com
SOURCE Marcy Very Much