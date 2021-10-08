LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crypto Llamas NFT, the newest star of the NFT world, has recently presented their Llamas NFT's inventory. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique tokens that represent a specific asset or goods, especially digital art and collectibles. Because of this, NFTs can't be interchanged or replaced with identical tokens. Crypto Llama is an Ethereum blockchain ERC-721 smart contract. Crypto Llamas is a fairly launched, tradable NFT collection. The Crypto Llamas NFT's artwork is programmatically generated based on over 200+ different assets. This means that many thousands of unique permutations can be created.
Crypto Llamas NFT's functionality will expand in Phase 2 and they will become utility tokens for use within the Llama ecosystem. Though originally built and launched on the Ethereum blockchain for a solid foundation, in Phase 2 Crypto Llamas will expand and become compatible on additional blockchains including Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and others. The reason behind this is the price of gas fees that is higher than usual due to overwhelming network usage and the exploding popularity of NFTs and other crypto technologies. Owning Crypto Llamas will later facilitate yield farming rewards in the Crypto Llamas DeFi metaverse in conjunction with the upcoming release of the "GRASS" token.
On the Crypto Llamas NFT website, visitors can check the stage of this project. The first stage of presale and minting has ended. Next is time to create and build a community of iNFTestors who want to grow their portfolio of digital art that provides real-world utility. In stage 3, getting the word out is the name of the game. With the help of celebrities, the powerful and amazing Crypto Llamas NFT community will be promoted everywhere. In the next stage, investors will get swag, more resources, and will be officially a part of the 'Fiber & Camelidae' club. The final stage is reached after 100% of all Crypto Llamas NFTs have been sold. In this stage, investors will unlock the 1st Set of Virtual Utilities and will earn Llama GRASS to participate in the LlamaDome. The GRASS token is a BEP-20 smart contract built on the "BSC" blockchain (Binance Smart Chain). Upon launch of Phase 2, there will be a massive airdrop of GRASS tokens to Crypto Llama NFT holders' wallets. The amount of initial GRASS that NFT holders receive shall be based on the number of, and class of, Crypto Llama NFTs held at that time. There shall be a total of 600M total GRASS tokens minted and held in the Crypto Llama treasury.
The majority of the GRASS will be distributed to the Crypto Llama community in the form of interest rewards over the next ten (10) years, starting on the first Llama staking pool epoch ending.
Behind every great project, there are great people. The creative team behind the Crypto Llama NFT project consists of Russell Rabichev and Jeffery M. Banek. Mr. Rabichev is an experienced crypto coins trader who specialized in trading Ethereum. However, his interests don't stop in the crypto coins world only. Mr. Rabichev is also an important NFT investor, creator, pioneer in the NFT ecosystem, digital marketer, and entrepreneur. Currently, his main focus is on the NFT world. As the visionary founder of Crypto Llamas NFT, Mr. Rabichev, is one of the leading NFT investors, owning and managing highly valuable bluechip NFTs Cryptopunks and Cryptokongz and many other NFT investment portfolios. He believes that NFTs are the next big thing that will shape the world and will play an important role in defining and trading new pieces of art. Mr. Banek, aka The Funnel Doc, is a renowned marketer that specializes in sales funnels. In just 4 years, his funnels made over 40 million dollars. For his success, he was rewarded with multiple awards. Mr. Banek is a three times Two Comma winner and an 8-Figure Award winner.
NFTs for newbies is the place where NFT beginners discover anything they need to know about NFT. Recently, this FB group created by Russell Rabichev and Jeffery Banek has begun trending and becoming more popular. In fact, this group is the fastest-growing NFT group on Facebook. Here, NFT beginners can find the information they need from a community of like-minded individuals that want to become experts in the NFT space. They will learn what they need to make, launch, sell and invest in NFTs.
