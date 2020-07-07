ATLANTA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As high schools nationwide contend with the fallout from COVID-19, the NFHS Network, the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports, announced today its High School Support Program.
The NFHS Network has allocated more than $200 million in capital for the project, which will enable any of the 19,500 NFHS state association member schools that currently lack production capabilities to receive up to two free Pixellot automated production units in their primary sports venues. Member schools can access additional information and sign up to receive their free Pixellot units at www.nfhsnetwork.com/pixellot.
The Pixellot solution will help high schools stream their athletic events and activities so that fans can follow the action even when unable to be there in person. The NFHS Network will also be assisting schools by increasing its subscription revenue sharing effective August 1, 2020, in an effort to offset revenue losses due to reduced event attendance.
"We recognize that the next several years will be challenging for our high schools and state associations," said Mark Koski, CEO of the NFHS Network. "Many are facing budget cuts and reduced resources, and attendance at athletic and other school events may be restricted. From the NFHS Network's inception seven years ago, we have been driven by the goal to create a platform that showcases every high school event across every sport and every level of competition. Consistent with this goal, we want the High School Support Program to demonstrate our continued commitment to help our partner schools manage through the inevitable complications created by COVID-19."
In addition to the free Pixellot equipment and revenue enhancements, the High School Support Program will also offer the ability for fans to donate money to schools of their choosing through the NFHS Network's platform beginning August 1, 2020.
The NFHS Network provides high schools with a platform to produce and broadcast professional-grade events. The Pixellot automated production solution was introduced to high schools three years ago and has quickly become an integral component of the NFHS Network's offerings. The Pixellot solution allows every event to be streamed live without requiring personnel to produce the games, thereby eliminating the operational strain created by manual production.
There are currently more than 5,000 Pixellot units in high schools across the country which will produce in excess of 250,000 live games this upcoming school year with no human involvement.
In addition to livestreaming 27 different sports, the NFHS Network also livestreams performing arts, graduations, award ceremonies, and other school events. To date, the NFHS Network's successful partnerships with participating high schools and state associations have allowed it to distribute over $25 million back to schools and state associations.
For more information about the High School Support Program, please visit www.nfhsnetwork.com/supportprogram.
To sign up to receive your free Pixellot units, go to www.nfhsnetwork.com/pixellot.
About NFHS Network
The NFHS Network is the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports. The NFHS Network covers 27 different regular season and postseason sports, as well as other high school activities, celebrating the accomplishments of students-athletes, student broadcasters, and high schools across the country. Partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), 45 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, the NFHS Network is a joint venture created to provide fans with the ability to stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are. All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network Live App for iOS and Android. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Media Contact:
Kathy Berardi
Carabiner Communications
kberardi@carabinercomms.com
678.644.4122