PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global information company, The NPD Group, has expanded its Retail Tracking Service to provide a view of the mobile phone market. The new solution covers a cross-section of national retailers to provide insight into the latest market trends.
NPD's Retail Tracking Service data for mobile phones is available at the brand, model, series, and attribute levels. Channel views are also available to see brick-and-mortar versus e-commerce movement. This level of detail provides brands a view into performance compared to the competition, product pricing and tiers, national and regional performance to target marketing and distribution efforts, and trends in the unlocked market.
"The mobile phone landscape is saturated, and consumers face less choice and fewer reasons to trade up. NPD's new mobile phone point-of-sale data provides brands the insights they need to measure success, track the competition, and plan for the future," said Ian Hamilton, president of the technology sector at NPD. "NPD's mobile portfolio, which also features consumer survey data, Checkout analytics, and our analysts' expert perspectives, will help brands uncover business opportunities and prepare for potential challenges."
According to data from the new service, mobile phone sales through national retailers saw a return to growth in the first half 2021 following declines in 2019 and 2020. During the first half of 2021, mobile phone sales tracked by NPD were up 2% over the previous year, while sales were down 6% for the first half of 2020 and down 12% for the first half of 2019.
"Previous declines in mobile phone sales at national retailers can in-part be attributed to aggressive subsidies offered by carriers driving consumer purchase to their retail and online channels," said Brad Akyuz, executive director and industry analyst for The NPD Group. "In the first half of this year we saw a return to growth due to pent-up demand from the pandemic. Moving forward the U.S. national retail market is poised for further growth in mobile phone sales as a result of expanding product and service offerings through new carrier partnerships."
About The NPD Group, Inc.
NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
Media Contact
Megan Scott, The NPD Group, 516.625.7516, megan.scott@npd.com
SOURCE The NPD Group