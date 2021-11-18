PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a very unconventional Halloween in 2020, sales of costumes and accessories increased by 4% in 2021, according to The NPD Group. Despite this growth,
Halloween sales remained lower than the pre-pandemic norm - down 13% compared to 2019. While Children's Costumes & Dress up increased 7% compared to the same period last year, Teens/Adult Costumes declined 2%.
The top costume this year was the Jurassic World Inflatable T-Rex Costume by Rubie's, followed by the Batman Muscle Chest Costume, and Spider-Man Toddler Costume, also manufactured by Rubie's.
"While total Halloween costumes and accessories were down compared to 2019, possibly driven by lack of inventory, we did see the teen/adult do-it-yourself categories like accessories and prosthetics nearly reach 2019 levels," said Juli Lennett, U.S. Toys Industry Advisor.
The top 10 Halloween costumes of 2021 were:
Item Description and Manufacturer
1. Jurassic World Inflatable T-Rex Costume Rubie's
2. Batman Muscle Chest Costume Rubie's
3. Spider-Man Toddler Costume Rubie's
4. Bleeding Ghost Face Costume Fun World
5. Power Rangers Dino Fury Muscle Halloween Costume Disguise
6. Ghoul Fading Eye Reaper Costume Fun World
7. Fortnite 8 Ball Costume InSpirit Designs
8. Transformers Bumblebee Toddler Costume Disguise
9. Bendy And The Ink Machine Classic Costume Disguise
10. Power Rangers Red Ranger Muscle Costume Disguise
*Source: The NPD Group/U.S. Costumes & Accessories/10 weeks ending November 6, 2021
