PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a very unconventional Halloween in 2020, sales of costumes and accessories increased by 4% in 2021, according to The NPD Group. Despite this growth,

Halloween sales remained lower than the pre-pandemic norm - down 13% compared to 2019. While Children's Costumes & Dress up increased 7% compared to the same period last year, Teens/Adult Costumes declined 2%.

The top costume this year was the Jurassic World Inflatable T-Rex Costume by Rubie's, followed by the Batman Muscle Chest Costume, and Spider-Man Toddler Costume, also manufactured by Rubie's.

"While total Halloween costumes and accessories were down compared to 2019, possibly driven by lack of inventory, we did see the teen/adult do-it-yourself categories like accessories and prosthetics nearly reach 2019 levels," said Juli Lennett, U.S. Toys Industry Advisor.

The top 10 Halloween costumes of 2021 were:

Item Description and Manufacturer

1. Jurassic World Inflatable T-Rex Costume Rubie's

2. Batman Muscle Chest Costume Rubie's

3. Spider-Man Toddler Costume Rubie's

4. Bleeding Ghost Face Costume Fun World

5. Power Rangers Dino Fury Muscle Halloween Costume Disguise

6. Ghoul Fading Eye Reaper Costume Fun World

7. Fortnite 8 Ball Costume InSpirit Designs

8. Transformers Bumblebee Toddler Costume Disguise

9. Bendy And The Ink Machine Classic Costume Disguise

10. Power Rangers Red Ranger Muscle Costume Disguise

*Source: The NPD Group/U.S. Costumes & Accessories/10 weeks ending November 6, 2021

